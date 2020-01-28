Lancers hold off Bulldogs in OT

As North Scott scratched and clawed its way past Bettendorf 38-35 in overtime Tuesday, coach Shamus Budde learned something about his Lancers.
“We haven’t found ourselves in too many situations like this, haven’t had to deal with a lot of adversity,’’ Budde said. “But you could see it on guys’ faces during timeouts and hear it in how they were encouraging each other. They believed they were going to find a way to get this done.’’
North Scott did just that.
The Lancers remained unbeaten in the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball race by overcoming a gritty effort by the Bulldogs with one of their own.
North Scott overcame a 31-26 deficit in the final 2 minutes, 33 seconds of the fourth quarter and then found a way after Bettendorf forced overtime when Ethan Horner hit the second of two free throws with no time remaining on the clock to extend the game tied at 32.
Points were no easier to come by in the overtime, but Ty Anderson hit two free throws with 2:57 remaining in the extra period and Sam Kilburg matched that with 1:40 to go to give the Lancers a 36-32 advantage that the Bulldogs were unable to catch.
Bettendorf did have the ball in its hands after pulling within 36-35 when Harrison Bey-Buie scored on a drive, was fouled and knocked down a free throw with 1:25 left.
You have free articles remaining.
A goal-tending call on Anderson on a putback attempt gave the Bulldogs the ball with :38 to play, but North Scott’s Trent Allard took the ball away from Oliver Bakaris at the top of the lane on the ensuing possession.
Anderson was fouled and capped an 18-point effort with two more free throws with :05 remaining, providing North Scott with its final margin in a game dominated by defense from the onset.
“Both teams really made it difficult for the other to find many good looks at the basket,’’ Budde said. “There were a lot of long possessions.’’
The Lancers led 9-5 after one quarter, 20-15 at halftime and carried a 24-21 lead into the fourth quarter before Bettendorf rallied.
Bey-Buie, who led the Bulldogs with 18 points, and Carter Furness connected on consecutive 3-point baskets, the second coming from the top of the key to give Bettendorf (4-9, 4-4 MAC) its first lead of the game at 29-26 with 5:49 remaining in regulation.
A basket by Bey-Buie extended the Bulldogs’ margin to 31-26 with 5:01 left before a basket by Anderson with 2:33 began the comeback by the Lancers (13-1, 9-0).
The Bulldogs turned the ball over twice in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, with Allard picking off a long pass that led Kilburg to two of his 13 points on a basket with :14 to go in regulation that moved North Scott back in front, 32-31.
Horner was fouled in a scramble under the basket as the clock headed toward 0:00 and after missing the first free throw, he touched both the back and front of the rim before the second attempt fell through to send the game to overtime.
“I’m extremely proud of the effort our guys showed and 90 percent of the game, we did a good job of executing but when you’re playing a team as good as the team we played tonight, you have to do a good of that 95 percent of the time,’’ Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. "In a game like this, there are always a handful of plays down the stretch that get magnified, but that didn't decide it. One, two things earlier, that's where the difference was. Kilburg hitting two 3-pointers in the first quarter, those were big in a game like this.''