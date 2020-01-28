Lancers hold off Bulldogs in OT

As North Scott scratched and clawed its way past Bettendorf 38-35 in overtime Tuesday, coach Shamus Budde learned something about his Lancers.

“We haven’t found ourselves in too many situations like this, haven’t had to deal with a lot of adversity,’’ Budde said. “But you could see it on guys’ faces during timeouts and hear it in how they were encouraging each other. They believed they were going to find a way to get this done.’’

North Scott did just that.

The Lancers remained unbeaten in the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball race by overcoming a gritty effort by the Bulldogs with one of their own.

North Scott overcame a 31-26 deficit in the final 2 minutes, 33 seconds of the fourth quarter and then found a way after Bettendorf forced overtime when Ethan Horner hit the second of two free throws with no time remaining on the clock to extend the game tied at 32.

Points were no easier to come by in the overtime, but Ty Anderson hit two free throws with 2:57 remaining in the extra period and Sam Kilburg matched that with 1:40 to go to give the Lancers a 36-32 advantage that the Bulldogs were unable to catch.