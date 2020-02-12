Lancers maintain top spot in Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5

1. North Scott (16-1, LW: 1)

Just one of three teams in Iowa Class 4A with one defeat, North Scott has won its last two contests by seven points and another in overtime. Senior Sam Kilburg is shooting 50% (46 of 92) from the 3-point line but 49% (27 of 55) at the foul line. The Lancers can clinch a share of the MAC with a win tonight.

This week: Today at Davenport North; Friday at Muscatine

2. Assumption (15-3, LW: 2)

Sean Peeters is the conference's leading scorer at 22.9 points and second in rebounding at 8.9 per contest. Sophomore Noah Mack has given the Knights some added scoring, averaging more than 7 points in his nine games. The Knights rank first in the MAC in rebounding and assists.

This week: Friday at Davenport Central; Tuesday at Bettendorf

3. Davenport Central (13-5, LW: 3)

All five of Central's losses have come to state-ranked teams — North Scott (twice), Assumption, Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior. Central can secure at least second in the MAC with wins in its final two league games. Kaiden Phillips is averaging more than three blocked shots per contest.