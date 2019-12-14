Lancers rally to upend Rocks in Shootout finale

Ty Anderson and Kilburg each finished with a team-high 19 points, but it was others that had a significant say in North Scott’s win.

Junior Carter Markham knocked in two 3-pointers in the third-quarter comeback. Senior Trent Allard had five quick points early in the fourth quarter.

“They had guys step up and hit shots that weren’t in our scouting report,” Sigel said. “That was huge. Our execution and composure just hurt us.”

North Scott also was stingy on the defensive end in the second half, limiting Rock Island to 23 points.

“We’ve been challenging our role guys for three weeks to get tougher and star in your role,” North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. “They were great for us last night and again tonight.

“We told our guys if we stayed together for 32 minutes, we felt we could do it. It was flat-out ugly and we didn’t play well at all, but Rocky had a lot to do with that because they’re really, really good. I’m just very proud of our guys for gutting that out.”

Anderson, a Northern Iowa signee, struggled through the opening three quarters. He was 4 of 15 from the field and had a couple of shots blocked.

When the Lancers needed him late, he delivered.