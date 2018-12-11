The evening couldn’t have started much better for the Pleasant Valley boys basketball team Tuesday.
The Spartans executed their offense crisply, missed only two shots in the first quarter and bolted to a quick nine-point lead in an early season matchup of unbeaten Mississippi Athletic Conference teams.
Then the visiting North Scott Lancers demonstrated why they were rated No. 3 in Class 4A this week in the first Associated Press high school poll of the season.
Led by veteran guard Cortavious Seales, the Lancers grabbed the lead before halftime and they continued on from there to grind out a 50-39 victory over Pleasant Valley in the Spartans’ gym.
“They just came out and punched us right in the face and we could have folded,’’ North Scott coach Shamus Budde said of the way the game began. “And we didn’t. I’m proud of our guys with how they stuck to the plan, they stuck together.’’
Even with 6-foot-6 Tytan Anderson on the bench in foul trouble, the Lancers had no problem shaking off the rough start.
“Our intensity really picked up,’’ said Anderson, who came back to become a major factor in the second half. “We played together more, we moved the ball, I’m sure our assist total went up, we rebounded better. We also got a lot more physical.’’
PV (3-1 overall, 2-1 MAC) made seven of nine shots in that first quarter and when Hunter Snyder buried a 3-pointer with a few seconds left in the period, the Spartans’ lead grew to 17-8.
But Reece Sommers and Seales began the second quarter with back-to-back 3s and the Lancers (4-0, 3-0 MAC) crawled back into the game. Seales, who led both teams with 20 points, rebounded his own miss and scored inside to give the Lancers a 20-19 lead with about a minute left in the half and Carson Rollinger scored after a steal to make it 22-19 at the break.
North Scott finished the half with an 8-0 scoring run. PV, which had more turnovers (7) than shot attempts (6) in the second quarter, didn’t even have a shot attempt in that stretch. It scored only two points in the period.
PV coach Steve Hillman said there was no doubt that stretch was the difference in the game.
“They stepped It up a notch defensively and got into us and got physical,’’ Hillman said. “It was a physical game and it was kind of allowed to be that way, and we had a hard time adjusting to that. Their length gave us problems, too. It’s hard to get the ball to the basket around that.’’
Anderson scored seven straight points for the Lancers in the third quarter to extend the lead and the Spartans never got close after that.
“It got a little chippy,’’ admitted the 5-11 Seales, who also had a team-high six rebounds. “The refs had to stop it a few times, but we stayed composed.’’
Carter Duwa scored 13 points to lead PV, which outrebounded the taller Lancers 21-17.
“I thought at times tonight we really played well,’’ Hillman said. “We’re just trying to figure out who we are. We’ve got a lot of new guys. It’s no fun to lose but there were a lot of positives tonight.’’
For North Scott, it was the beginning of a grueling week. The Lancers face another MAC contender, Bettendorf, on Friday and then face Western Big Six favorite Moline on Saturday in the Genesis Shootout.
“I don’t know if there’s anyone in the state that has a tougher schedule before Christmas than us …'' Budde said. "But we wouldn’t want it any other way.’’