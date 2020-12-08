Lancers ride defense to MAC boys hoops victory over Pleasant Valley

Eiland had eight points and five rebounds while battling foul trouble most of the game. Hughes added another eight points and three steals for the Lancers. Kilburg made five of his eight free throws in the fourth quarter as North Scott slowly built up its 18-15 lead at the beginning of the quarter.

Alex Johnson also hit a big 3-pointer midway through the fourth to give the hosts a 28-20 lead which seemed huge with the way the slugfest was going. Eiland, Hughes and Guffey all hit big free throws down the stretch as PV could not get closer than seven points in the final three minutes.

The Spartans seemed to settle for outside shots in the second and third quarters and could not find the range while totaling five points in the second and third periods. PV did a better job of attacking the basket in the fourth quarter, but even some layups and short jumpers rolled off the rim. The Spartans missed nine shots from within a few feet of the basket, including five layups.

Jacob Townsend had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans as Ryan Dolphin added eight points.

“We just couldn’t put the ball in the hole,” PV coach Steve Hillman said. “I’m proud of a lot of things — effort, energy, defensive rebounding — and there were so many good things we can build off of. It’s hard to be excited after a loss, but there were some good things. Third quarter was such a methodical battle. The first and second quarter, I thought we outplayed them but we could not knock down any shots to give us any separation.”

