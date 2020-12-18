Lancers spread the wealth in rout over Trojans

ELDRIDGE — North Scott boys' basketball coach Shamus Budde feels that a well-balanced offense will be one of the keys to how successful this season will be for his club.
Hosting Fairfield in a non-conference matchup Friday evening at the Pit, the Lancers showed just what they are capable of when they spread the offensive wealth as they rolled to a 62-34 victory to maintain their perfect start at 4-0.
Led by a game-high 18 points from 6-foot-5 senior forward Landon Eiland, the Class 4A seventh-ranked Lancers had three of their five starters score in double figures, with sophomore guard Drew Kilburg just missing double digits with a nine-point night. As a team, North Scott shot 52% (25 of 48) from the field.
"For us to be successful, we need to have that balance," Budde said. "With us, our offense can sometimes be our best defense. Tonight, we valued and played every possession at both ends."
Junior guard Oliver Hughes delivered a well-rounded performance, scoring 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting and notching game highs with seven rebounds and four steals. Senior forward Canon Guffey also hit double figures for the hosts with 11 points in addition to six rebounds. Kilburg added five boards.
In addition to its offensive spread, North Scott also dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Trojans (0-1) 29-12.
"We knew we would have to rebound and play defense with our lack of size," Hughes said. "We're all brothers, and we came out and played together. When we play defense, that leads to our offense. We shared the ball and got good shots."
The Lancers set the tone almost from the opening tip. Out-rebounding Fairfield 10-1 in the first eight minutes, North Scott reeled off a 19-0 run to take a 21-5 lead after one and stretched that lead to 27-9 early in the second period.
However, the Trojans tried to make their long road trip worth their while.
With 6-4 sophomore forward Max Weaton (10 points, six rebounds) hitting three straight buckets and sophomore guard J.J. Lane (nine points) hitting a pair of treys, Fairfield battled to within 27-17 with 1:34 left until halftime.
"Defensively, we were really strong for three quarters," Budde said. "The second quarter, that kind of turned into an open gym."
Up 33-20 at intermission, the Lancers ensured that Fairfield would not launch another comeback attempt as Eiland scored eight of his 18 points and Hughes hit four straight buckets, with North Scott using a 21-6 outburst to go up 54-26 entering the final period.
"We didn't know much about them, but we knew their sophomores are really good players and that they play well together," Eiland said of the Trojans. "We did a good job on defense, and that made our offense better."
