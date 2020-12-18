Lancers spread the wealth in rout over Trojans

"We knew we would have to rebound and play defense with our lack of size," Hughes said. "We're all brothers, and we came out and played together. When we play defense, that leads to our offense. We shared the ball and got good shots."

The Lancers set the tone almost from the opening tip. Out-rebounding Fairfield 10-1 in the first eight minutes, North Scott reeled off a 19-0 run to take a 21-5 lead after one and stretched that lead to 27-9 early in the second period.

However, the Trojans tried to make their long road trip worth their while.

With 6-4 sophomore forward Max Weaton (10 points, six rebounds) hitting three straight buckets and sophomore guard J.J. Lane (nine points) hitting a pair of treys, Fairfield battled to within 27-17 with 1:34 left until halftime.

"Defensively, we were really strong for three quarters," Budde said. "The second quarter, that kind of turned into an open gym."

Up 33-20 at intermission, the Lancers ensured that Fairfield would not launch another comeback attempt as Eiland scored eight of his 18 points and Hughes hit four straight buckets, with North Scott using a 21-6 outburst to go up 54-26 entering the final period.

"We didn't know much about them, but we knew their sophomores are really good players and that they play well together," Eiland said of the Trojans. "We did a good job on defense, and that made our offense better."

