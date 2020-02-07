Lancers squeak out overtime win over Knights

On Assumption's ensuing possession, Peeters buried a contested 3-pointer to send the game into overtime. Peeter finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

“I’m really happy for Sean,” Fitzpatrick said. “He grew up in Eldridge and this is always a big game for him. He rose to the occasion, made some big-time plays and about pulled this thing off for us.”

Sam and Cole Kilburg each missed a pair of free throws in the overtime for the Lancers, who were 10 of 19 at the charity stripe. But in both instances, Assumption couldn’t haul in the rebound.

Allard snatched the first one. The second one went off an Assumption player and out of bounds.

“We all shoot free throws together in practice and we know the exact tendencies and what they’re going to do if they do miss,” Anderson said. “They usually miss long, so we bury the guy under, jump straight up and grab it.”

The two extra possessions for North Scott proved costly for Assumption, which had only four shot attempts in the extra stanza.

“We’ve got to come up with those, and that’s the bottom line,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’re probably going to be in that situation again, so we’ve got to come down with that some way.”