Lancers squeak out overtime win over Knights

ELDRIDGE — North Scott's boys basketball team was far from perfect on the offensive end of the court Friday night.
It went nearly eight minutes without a point in the second half. Its leading scorer was limited to only two field goals the entire game. It missed four consecutive free throws in overtime.
And it still prevailed.
The Class 4A fifth-ranked Lancers came up with two big offensive rebounds off missed free throws and held 3A second-ranked Assumption scoreless in the four-minute overtime to escape 44-38 at The Pit.
“We were lucky to come out of this with a win tonight,” North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. “We were careless with the ball and our communication wasn’t good tonight.”
But behind its three seniors — Sam Kilburg, Ty Anderson and Trent Allard — North Scott (16-1, 12-0 MAC) managed to do enough to inch closer to a Mississippi Athletic Conference title. The Lancers have a two-game lead over Davenport North with four games remaining.
“This was a big one,” Anderson said. “We’re going to take care of these next four games as well so we leave no doubt.”
Anderson finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, but the Northern Iowa signee didn’t make a field goal after the opening quarter.
Kilburg picked up the slack. The 5-foot-11 guard had 13 of his 18 points after halftime, including a drive to the basket for the only field goal of overtime.
“(Sam) put us on his back,” Budde said. “He was ready to go. We were lucky he made a lot of big plays and finished at the rim.”
Assumption (14-3, 9-3) lost by 18 points to North Scott on its home court last month. The Knights were dialed in for the rematch.
Coach Matt Fitzpatrick’s team held North Scott scoreless for the final 7 minutes of the third quarter and owned a 33-29 lead with four-plus minutes left in regulation.
Allard and Kilburg combined for North Scott’s next eight points to put them in front 37-33 with 20 seconds left.
Assumption, with some help from North Scott, had an answer.
Anderson was fouled by Dayne Hodge with 11.3 seconds left. It was Hodge’s fifth foul. As Fitzpatrick gathered his team in front of the Knights' bench, Kilburg decided to step in and listen to the huddle.
Words were exchanged, and North Scott was assessed a technical foul.
Anderson split foul shots to make it a five-point game. Sean Peeters converted both free throws for Assumption to draw them within three.
On Assumption's ensuing possession, Peeters buried a contested 3-pointer to send the game into overtime. Peeter finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
“I’m really happy for Sean,” Fitzpatrick said. “He grew up in Eldridge and this is always a big game for him. He rose to the occasion, made some big-time plays and about pulled this thing off for us.”
Sam and Cole Kilburg each missed a pair of free throws in the overtime for the Lancers, who were 10 of 19 at the charity stripe. But in both instances, Assumption couldn’t haul in the rebound.
Allard snatched the first one. The second one went off an Assumption player and out of bounds.
“We all shoot free throws together in practice and we know the exact tendencies and what they’re going to do if they do miss,” Anderson said. “They usually miss long, so we bury the guy under, jump straight up and grab it.”
The two extra possessions for North Scott proved costly for Assumption, which had only four shot attempts in the extra stanza.
“We’ve got to come up with those, and that’s the bottom line,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’re probably going to be in that situation again, so we’ve got to come down with that some way.”
Anderson made four free throws in the final 18.5 seconds to clinch the win. North Scott has won 15 straight since losing to Cedar Rapids Prairie in the second game of the season.
“This shows we’ve come leaps and bounds from the beginning of the season,” Kilburg said. “We weren’t composed against Prairie. Tonight, we stayed composed and fought through a tough environment.”
Assumption fell three games behind North Scott in the league race, but still has its eyes on a top seed in its substate.
“Obviously, you’re never happy with losing, but we’ve made great strides since the last time we played them,” Peeters said. “To come into the Pit and play them the way we did, it definitely shows we’re a much different team than the first half of the season.”