Lancers stifle Blue Devils, win fifth straight

ELDRIDGE — They took multiple charges. They communicated on ball screens. They extended out on shooters.
The North Scott boys basketball team bottled up Davenport Central's offense Friday night like nobody else has this season in posting a 54-34 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory at The Pit.
"We were all on a string tonight moving and flowing in one direction on the defensive end," North Scott coach Shamus Budde said.
Central was a meager 26.8% shooting, including 5 of 24 from beyond the arc, in a season-low point total. It had only six two-point field goals in the game, one in the first half.
"We took some bad shots and forced some shots," Central coach Craig Wurdinger said. "We need to do a better job of shot selection and execution."
North Scott (6-1, 4-0) capitalized.
Senior Ty Anderson had a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds while senior Sam Kilburg chipped in 11 points and freshman Cole Kilburg came off the bench to bury three 3-pointers.
This was more about the effort on the defensive end of the floor. North Scott has held four of its last five opponents below 40 points.
"Especially from the beginning of the season, we've been more disciplined on defense," Sam Kilburg said. "We're still trying to find our identity defensively, but we've grown leaps and bounds in toughness.
"We've become a lot tougher."
Since the hiccup at Cedar Rapids Prairie in the second game of the season, North Scott has won five straight, four of those by 20 points or more.
Anderson and Sam Kilburg have been the catalysts offensively while the role players have provided key contributions.
"We're a lot better than we were three weeks ago, but we still have a long ways to go," Budde said. "That's what is fun about this group. We've had teams in the past you worry if we're peaking before Christmas.
"With this group, I think they're just going to keep getting better."
Central (4-3, 3-1) ran into early foul trouble.
Emarion Ellis, the team's leading scorer at 21.3 points per game, picked up three fouls in the game's first 3 minutes, 3 seconds.
It forced Wurdinger's team to play zone in the second quarter.
The Lancers pounced with four of their 10 trifectas in the period, including two from Sam Kilburg.
"We were trying to protect the players," Wurdinger said. "When you take one of the best players out of the game, it is difficult to coach."
Central did turn North Scott over 18 times. It allowed them to draw within six points in the final minute of the third quarter.
Sam Kilburg made his third trey of the night in the closing seconds to extend the margin to nine. The lead ballooned to 16 midway through the fourth quarter.
"We had a few mental lapses where we pretty much gave them the ball, but we stuck to the plan and had a lot of energy," Anderson said.
"Everybody is a lot more together now than at the start of the year. Everybody has each other's backs."
Kaiden Phillips led Central with 10 points while Ellis closed with nine on just five shot attempts. Central was outrebounded 28-11.
Both teams have two weeks off before returning to the court on Jan. 4.
"This is a tough place to play, a small gym," Wurdinger said. "It is good for our kids to go through some adversity."
North Scott has a half-game lead over Assumption in the league race. Those two teams meet for the first time Jan. 7 at Assumption.
"We've got a lot of work to do yet," Sam Kilburg said, "but this was huge for the conference and a big win moving forward."