Lancers stifle Blue Devils, win fifth straight

"We've become a lot tougher."

Since the hiccup at Cedar Rapids Prairie in the second game of the season, North Scott has won five straight, four of those by 20 points or more.

Anderson and Sam Kilburg have been the catalysts offensively while the role players have provided key contributions.

"We're a lot better than we were three weeks ago, but we still have a long ways to go," Budde said. "That's what is fun about this group. We've had teams in the past you worry if we're peaking before Christmas.

"With this group, I think they're just going to keep getting better."

Central (4-3, 3-1) ran into early foul trouble.

Emarion Ellis, the team's leading scorer at 21.3 points per game, picked up three fouls in the game's first 3 minutes, 3 seconds.

It forced Wurdinger's team to play zone in the second quarter.

The Lancers pounced with four of their 10 trifectas in the period, including two from Sam Kilburg.

"We were trying to protect the players," Wurdinger said. "When you take one of the best players out of the game, it is difficult to coach."