Lancers stymie Muskies, advance to substate final

The Muskies were 2 of 15 from beyond the arc and undone by 16 turnovers.

“We did a super good job of stopping the posts and forcing them to make outside shots,” Hughes said.

North Scott did just enough offensively despite going 7 of 16 at the foul line and Truman State recruit Landon Eiland held to two points on 1 of 8 shooting.

Hughes had a game-high 12 points and Drew Kilburg had 10, including three baskets early in the fourth quarter to give the Lancers some breathing room.

“They couldn’t beat us three times (in a year),” Hughes said. “We all knew it. We knew what we had to do and we executed. We did just enough.”

Hufford finished with 10 points for the Muskies, who won 10 games this season after collecting a combined four wins the past two years.

“This group has left a legacy,” Windham said. “We got some interest back into the Muskie basketball program. We told our underclassmen, if you want to be as good as us, you’ve got to put time in the gym.