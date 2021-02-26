Lancers stymie Muskies, advance to substate final

ELDRIDGE — Throw out the style points. When it comes to the postseason, it is all about survival.
The North Scott boys’ basketball team shot 31%, missed more free throws than it made and was outrebounded by almost double figures Friday night.
Defense, though, can cover up a lot of offensive deficiencies.
In what coach Shamus Budde called the best defensive performance of the season, North Scott clawed past Muscatine 37-29 in a Class 4A substate semifinal at The Pit.
“It is just the fight,” North Scott junior Oliver Hughes said. “We all fought together. It doesn’t matter how many points we score if we can do it on the defensive end and not let them score as many points as us.”
North Scott (12-7) advances to a substate final Tuesday night at Clinton High School against Dubuque Senior (11-8), which upset fifth-ranked Dubuque Hempstead 60-53 in a substate semifinal.
It was the second straight win for the Lancers after a four-game slide late in the regular season.
“This year is so weird and everyone is beating up on everyone,” Budde said. “I don’t think anybody was really expecting us to be in this position this year, but we’re excited about the opportunity. Our kids will go out and play their butts off.”
Defense propelled the Lancers into that chance of returning to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines for a fourth straight year.
North Scott held Muscatine without a field goal for more than 12 minutes of game time — the last 6:17 of the second quarter and the first 5:52 of the third period.
When Muscatine beat North Scott twice during the regular season, it had considerable success inside with posts Josh Dieckman and Reed Ulses.
The Lancers limited Dieckman and Ulses to a combined seven shots and eight points.
“I thought we gave them a couple different looks on ball screen coverages and our post defense was different than the first two times we played them,” Budde said. “We ran stuff we hadn’t run all year.
“Our guys prepared for five straight days, a long week of practice. They really executed our game plan defensively to a ‘T.’”
Still, the Muskies trailed by just three points after Braden Hufford made a 3-pointer to end the drought at the 2:08 mark of the third quarter.
“Defense has been our key all year,” Muscatine coach John Windham said. “Since Christmas, defense has kept us in ballgames. The nights we don’t win, our offense struggles.”
It was the fifth time in 21 games Muscatine failed to reach 30 points.
The Muskies were 2 of 15 from beyond the arc and undone by 16 turnovers.
“We did a super good job of stopping the posts and forcing them to make outside shots,” Hughes said.
North Scott did just enough offensively despite going 7 of 16 at the foul line and Truman State recruit Landon Eiland held to two points on 1 of 8 shooting.
Hughes had a game-high 12 points and Drew Kilburg had 10, including three baskets early in the fourth quarter to give the Lancers some breathing room.
“They couldn’t beat us three times (in a year),” Hughes said. “We all knew it. We knew what we had to do and we executed. We did just enough.”
Hufford finished with 10 points for the Muskies, who won 10 games this season after collecting a combined four wins the past two years.
“This group has left a legacy,” Windham said. “We got some interest back into the Muskie basketball program. We told our underclassmen, if you want to be as good as us, you’ve got to put time in the gym.
“These seniors have been good role models for everybody in the program and will be sorely missed. For three years, we worked to where we are today. It would have been nice to have more (than 10 wins), but compared to where we were three years ago, we’ve got to be pleased. Not happy but pleased.”
It already has been a banner school year for North Scott athletics.
The football team won a state title. The wrestling team took fourth at state duals. The volleyball and boys’ bowling teams qualified for state. The girls’ basketball team is playing at the state tournament next week.
The boys’ basketball squad has its chance.
“Anything can happen,” Hughes said. “We know we have what it takes. We’ll see where next week takes us.”