Lancers take it to North early to win 18th straight

ELDRIDGE — You just knew the North Scott Lancers weren’t going to let it happen again.
After having to fight for their lives to defeat Davenport North and remain unbeaten in the Mississippi Athletic Conference five days earlier, the Lancers were going to be ready when the Wildcats came to the not-so-friendly confines of The Pit on Tuesday.
“It was a different look they gave us on Thursday,’’ North Scott senior Sam Kilburg said. “We prepared for it and we were ready.’’
Kilburg scored 23 points and fellow senior Ty Anderson added 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Lancers took it to North from the very beginning and never trailed on the way to their 18th consecutive victory, a 67-51 triumph in front of a Senior Night crowd.
North Scott (19-1, 15-0 MAC) already had the conference title clinched last week, but it wanted to keep its league record unblemished and not let the Wildcats make it as close as it was in a 44-43 nail-biter last week.
“We let them dictate what we did the last time,’’ Anderson said. “This time we came out and were ready to go.’’
The MAC champs shot 54.5% from the field this time and made half their 16 3-point field goal attempts.
In honor of Senior Night, North Scott coach Shamus Budde started an all-senior lineup, including a couple of kids who hadn’t played that much this season. Then, a few minutes into the game, he threw three more senior reserves into the fray.
“It’s definitely great because you get to see the guys who put in time and extra work during practice, you get to see them shine, to get some court time,’’ Anderson said.
The subs played well enough that the Lancers held an 11-7 lead after one quarter.
“They went in and played extremely hard and I couldn’t be happier for our senior group,’’ Budde said. “For four years they put the program in front of themselves. The work they do is not easy so it was nice to give them an opportunity to do that tonight. It couldn’t have worked out any better.’’
When the Lancers finally got their regular lineup on the court, they really took control, making eight of nine shots from the field in the second quarter to open a 29-19 halftime cushion.
North, led by Quincy Wiseman, continued to push and got to within 41-33 late in the third quarter.
But then Anderson scored four points in the final 18 seconds of the period, the last two on a putback at the buzzer, and the Lancers scored five quick points to open the fourth quarter, including a 3 by Kilburg that put the game out of reach.
North (13-7, 10-5 MAC) got 18 points each from Wiseman and Jayden Houston.
“We had some things happen early on that kind of knocked us out of what we wanted to do,’’ North coach Marc Polite said. “We had some foul trouble, we had guys in different positions than they’re normally in.
"They’re a good team. When you’re playing at a disadvantage, they’re going to do what they did tonight, which is take you out of what you want to execute.’’