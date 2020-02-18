Lancers take it to North early to win 18th straight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s definitely great because you get to see the guys who put in time and extra work during practice, you get to see them shine, to get some court time,’’ Anderson said.

The subs played well enough that the Lancers held an 11-7 lead after one quarter.

“They went in and played extremely hard and I couldn’t be happier for our senior group,’’ Budde said. “For four years they put the program in front of themselves. The work they do is not easy so it was nice to give them an opportunity to do that tonight. It couldn’t have worked out any better.’’

When the Lancers finally got their regular lineup on the court, they really took control, making eight of nine shots from the field in the second quarter to open a 29-19 halftime cushion.

North, led by Quincy Wiseman, continued to push and got to within 41-33 late in the third quarter.

But then Anderson scored four points in the final 18 seconds of the period, the last two on a putback at the buzzer, and the Lancers scored five quick points to open the fourth quarter, including a 3 by Kilburg that put the game out of reach.

North (13-7, 10-5 MAC) got 18 points each from Wiseman and Jayden Houston.