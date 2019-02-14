ELDRIDGE — Shamus Budde didn’t anticipate it.
After Carson Rollinger, Tavi Seales, Reece Sommers and Nick Stanton were recognized Thursday for senior night, North Scott’s head coach grabbed the microphone and read a statement.
He got choked up and tears rolled down his face.
“They’ve been part of our program since elementary school,” Budde said. “They’re a class act on the floor and off the floor.”
All four of them made one last regular season memory inside The Pit.
Seales scored a game-high 15 points, Rollinger chipped in 14, Sommers had five and Stanton buried a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter as the Class 4A top-ranked Lancers pulled away from Clinton 66-36.
Coupled with third-ranked Bettendorf’s road win over 10th-ranked Davenport Central, North Scott and Bettendorf are co-Mississippi Athletic Conference champions.
It’s the second straight conference crown for the senior class and fourth in six years for the Lancers.
“To be able to win a conference title with all the good teams that we’ve had, it’s a big deal,” Budde said. “Share it or not, we don’t really care. We made history here today.”
It’s been a season with plenty of ups and very little downs.
The loss to the Bulldogs remains the only blemish on the Lancers (20-1, 17-1 MAC) campaign. They won their final two games by an average of 23.5 points.
“I knew we were going to come back and play our hardest,” Seales said. “We had a chip on our shoulder.”
It took a 13-3 run to up their lead in the second period and a 16-3 burst to put the game out of reach in the third.
Only three combined trifectas were needed during the runs. Sam Kilburg joined in double figures with 11 points.
“We came out ready to go after half,” Seales said. “Stick to our plan, guard well and we wanted to put them away.”
North Scott forced the River Kings (2-18, 2-15) into seven third quarter turnovers as they outscored them 23-7 in the frame.
They limited Clinton to 21 points after 24 minutes of play.
“I don’t know what the deal was,” River Kings head coach Troy Ersland said. “Some our guys were ready to play and the others guys weren’t. I don’t understand that.”
Neither team could convert a field goal in the first 4 ½ minutes until Rollinger knocked down a 3. They went a combined 7-of-20 from the field in the opening quarter.
Rollinger and Landon Eiland each hit shots from behind the arc that made it a double digit game and Clinton would never get closer than 13 for the rest of the night.
“We had a game plan and we were sticking with it at first,” Ersland said. “When they were scoring, we stopped running our stuff and we’re not successful when we do that.”
LJ Henderson paced the River Kings with 13 points. No other player scored more than six.
North Scott gets a week off before they open up their postseason while Clinton visits Cedar Rapids Washington on Monday in a substate opener.
Budde knows this senior class wants more than another MAC title on their resume.
“I know they have other things in sight,” he said.