Lancers withstand Blue Devils comeback

ELDRIDGE — Despite a fast start, North Scott found itself without a minute to spare Friday night.
The Lancers grabbed a 12-0 lead in their Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball game against Davenport Central but had to hit four free throws over the final 21 seconds to earn a 67-61 victory over the Blue Devils at The Pit.
"I’m proud of the way our guys stuck together," North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. "We’ve talked about needing to play a 32-minute game."
The Lancers needed every one of those minutes after Central clawed its way back into the game, overcoming a barrage of early 3-point baskets that fueled a fast start for North Scott.
Hitting six of its nine 3-pointers during the opening quarter, the Lancers carried a 22-10 lead into the second quarter after scoring the game’s first 12 points, all on shots from 3-point range.
Cole Kilburg, who collected all four of his 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Oliver Hughes, who hit a pair, took turns shooting over the Blue Devils’ defense from the right and left corners to give North Scott an early edge.
"The guys did a great job of recognizing what was there and taking what Central was giving us," Budde said. "It wasn’t necessarily by design, more of an awareness on the part of our guys and it got us off to a great start."
That was the most disappointing element of an otherwise solid effort for Central.
"We’re still looking to put together that complete game," Blue Devils coach Ryan Hill said. "There are a lot of things about the way our guys fought that I’m proud of, but we still need to work on starting faster. That’s been an issue for us."
Central trailed by as many as 13 points in the first quarter and remained on the short end of a 32-22 halftime score.
Kaden Johnson scored 12 of his team-leading 16 points in the third quarter as the Blue Devils battled their way back into the game, pulling within 39-37 on a basket by Johnson with 3 minutes, 27 seconds left.
Central then tied the game at 39-39 on a follow-up by Kellen Rush with 2:39 remaining in the quarter.
The Blue Devils tied the game twice, but the Lancers never allowed Central to take a lead, moving ahead to stay 44-41 on a 3-point basket from the left corner by Kyler Gerardy with :46 to play in the third quarter.
"Both teams wanted this game," Budde said. "Central came back after the start and hit us with their best punch and my guys, they responded the way you would hope they would."
North Scott, which led 46-43 after three quarters, grew its lead to 59-51 with 1:27 to play, but 3-point baskets by the Blue Devils’ Tracy Hayslett and Brady Hannsen kept Central (1-4, 1-3 MAC) within 60-57 into the game’s final minute.
"We showed some toughness in the way we fought and were in it until the end," Hill said. "It was the type of effort to build on, something that will help us in January and beyond. We just need that complete game."
North Scott (4-1, 3-1) finished off the game by hitting 7-of-8 shots at the line in a final minute that saw things get chippy.
Johnson and Hughes were called for offsetting technical fouls in a midcourt altercation with :33 to play that saw a fan ejected from the facility after she came onto the court as officials worked to separate players and sort things out.
Cole Kilburg led four Lancers in double figures with 19 points, while Drew Kilburg scored 14 of his 15 in the second half. Hughes added 13 and Gerardy 11, while Hayslett and Hannsen complemented Johnson’s game with 13 points apiece.