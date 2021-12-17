Lancers withstand Blue Devils comeback

That was the most disappointing element of an otherwise solid effort for Central.

"We’re still looking to put together that complete game," Blue Devils coach Ryan Hill said. "There are a lot of things about the way our guys fought that I’m proud of, but we still need to work on starting faster. That’s been an issue for us."

Central trailed by as many as 13 points in the first quarter and remained on the short end of a 32-22 halftime score.

Kaden Johnson scored 12 of his team-leading 16 points in the third quarter as the Blue Devils battled their way back into the game, pulling within 39-37 on a basket by Johnson with 3 minutes, 27 seconds left.

Central then tied the game at 39-39 on a follow-up by Kellen Rush with 2:39 remaining in the quarter.

The Blue Devils tied the game twice, but the Lancers never allowed Central to take a lead, moving ahead to stay 44-41 on a 3-point basket from the left corner by Kyler Gerardy with :46 to play in the third quarter.

"Both teams wanted this game," Budde said. "Central came back after the start and hit us with their best punch and my guys, they responded the way you would hope they would."