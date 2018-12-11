DAVENPORT — There are moments when John Windham sees the potential in the Muscatine boys basketball team he coaches.
Trouble is, there just aren’t enough of those moments for the Muskies to earn a win just yet.
Muscatine had its chances Tuesday at Davenport North, but sluggish minutes by the Muskies in the middle two quarters allowed the Wildcats to earn a 52-40 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.
“We’re getting better each game, doing a better job with more things over a longer period of time, but we just can’t quite get over that hump yet,’’ Windham said.
The Muskies found an early rhythm offensively, with Cooper Zeck, Noah Yahn and Nate Diercks contributing to a solid start.
Muscatine trailed 22-19 midway through the second quarter before North’s Jamal Litt and Cory Prather hit back-to-back 3-point baskets to fuel a run of 11 unanswered points which led the Wildcats to a 35-22 lead at the half.
“In our last two games, we’ve come out and done some really nice things in the first quarter and then in the second quarter, we’ve had two-to-three minutes where we’ve forgotten to continue to do all the good things that got us to that point,’’ Windham said.
In the third quarter, turnovers turned out to be the Muskies’ problem.
Muscatine was having defensive success in the quarter, limiting North to nine points on 4-of-17 shooting, but the Muskies mustered just four points on six shots while turning the ball over nine times.
“We came out after the half and did a good job getting some stops, but we didn’t give ourselves a chance to convert on the other end,’’ Windham said. “We’ve got to find a way to work through those lulls.’’
Yahn led Muscatine with 10 points, including eight in the first half, the work of Gabe Mulder and Tyree Williams impressed Windham.
Mulder scored all eight of his points in the final two quarters, but more significantly led North’s leading scorer, TJ Vesey, to 6-of-15 shooting, an effort complemented by Williams’ interior defense.
“Every game, we’ve had someone different step up and it’s a matter of putting things together,’’ Windham said. “Gabe Mulder really made (Vesey) work for his shots and Tyree Williams inside did some good work, too. We need those guys to build off of that.’’
Continued turnover and rebounding issues ultimately denied the Muskies (0-5, 0-3 MAC) a chance to play their way back into the game.
Muscatine turned the ball over 26 times and was outrebounded 39-28, a combination which led the Wildcats (2-2, 2-1) to take 29 more shots than the Muskies.
“Getting some extra possessions, either from some pressure defensively, or by working harder on the boards, was something we wanted to focus on in this game and it paid off,’’ North coach Joe Ewen said. “We made some progress there. This time of the season, that’s what we’re all looking to get done.’’
Vesey and Jamal Litt led the Wildcats, finishing with 15 and 10 points respectively.