Late Dorsey free throw lifts Pioneers past Leafs

With just seconds remaining on the clock in a tied game on Friday night at Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium, Alleman’s Daniel VanDeHeede found Lincoln Dorsey in the lane. Dorsey was fouled, and went to the line with two foul shots and .7 seconds left in the game.

Geneseo coach Brad Storm called a timeout to ice Alleman’s senior floor leader, but Dorsey, with ice in his veins, made the first free throw to put his team up, 42-41, and intentionally missed the second foul shot to keep Geneseo from executing a desperation winning shot attempt.

Game over, and Coach Rick Thomas’s Alleman Pioneers had achieved a long-overdue Western Big 6 Conference victory that snapped a league loss streak that was pushing 50 games and dating back to January of 2017.

“I simply cannot overstate the importance of this win, to our team and to Alleman High School,” said Thomas as his team celebrated on center court with their fellow Alleman students. “After all the adversity and challenges our school has had to deal with and overcome, for our guys to come from behind and execute in the fourth quarter like they did, it is a foundation we can build on from here.”

VanDeHeede had a breakout overall game for Alleman, leading his team with 11 points, and also contributing eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Dorsey also came up big for the Pioneers, with 10 points and four rebounds, including four clutch foul shots in the fourth quarter, and sophomore DJ Baker was just as instrumental with 10 points, five steals and three assists.

With the victory, Alleman improved to 2-7, 1-2 in the WB6.

Coach Storm’s Geneseo Maple Leafs, inundated by injury and illness in the early going, dropped to 0-7, 0-3.

Alleman jumped out to an 8-2 lead, but Geneseo stayed determined, climbed into the game behind six points in the quarter from Jacob Harris, and a 3-point shot from Landon Nordstrom as the Maple Leafs claimed an 11-8 lead at the end of the period.

The second quarter featured solid defense from both teams, and Geneseo led 17-16 at halftime.

For much of the third quarter, it appeared that Geneseo would take control of the game, leading 3-23 at one point. Owen Parker had five critical scores in the quarter for the Maple Leafs, Lonnie Catour added four points in the period, and Nordstrom knocked in another key 3-pointer.

“Geneseo was hitting on all cylinders in the third quarter, and into the fourth, making contested 3-point shots, but our guys stayed true to the game plan, and did a great job of grabbing rebounds and quickly transitioning up the court on offense to get back in the game,” said Thomas.

Midway through the final period, Alleman tied the game on a short jumper by VanDeHeede and tied the game again at 41 on two free throws from Dorsey with under one minute to play.

“All of our starters played huge minutes tonight and worked the ball around very well, and Lincoln, Daniel and DJ were real difference-makers on both ends,” said Thomas. “Again, I can’t emphasize how much I appreciated their effort in this important win.”

Nordstrom led the Maple Leafs with 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Jacob Harris and Mason Lovig contributed eight points each, and Harris also had seven rebounds and four assists, and Owen Parker added seven points.

Next up for Alleman is a home game on Saturday, December 10th against Dixon, and Geneseo plays next Friday, December 16th, on the road at Galesburg.

Alleman 42, Geneseo 41

Alleman: Ethan Georlett 2-6 0-1 4, Ryan Schmitt 3-7 1-1 7, DJ Baker 5-8 0-0 10, Lincoln Dorsey 3-6 4-7 10, Daniel VanDeHeede 5-7 0-2 11, Brendon Johannes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-34 5-11 42.

Geneseo: Jacob Harris 4-7 0-0 8, Lonnie Catour 1-4 2-2 4, Kruiz Ludwig 1-4 0-0 2, Easton Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Owen Parker 3-6 0-0 7, Landon Nordstrom 4-7 0-0 12, Mason Lovig 3-6 1-2 8. Totals: 16-36 3-4 41.

Alleman 8 8 11 15 = 42

Geneseo 11 6 16 8 = 41

3-point goals: Alleman 1 (Daniel VanDeHeede 1), Geneseo 5 (Landon Nordstrom 4, Mason Lovig 1). Rebounds: Alleman18 (Daniel VanDeHeede 8, Ryan Schmitt 5), Geneseo 22 (Jacob Harris 7, Landon Nordstrom 5). Assists: Alleman 9 (Daniel VanDeHeede 5), Geneseo 11 (Jacob Harris 4, Kruiz Ludwig 4). Steals: Alleman11 (DJ Baker 5 , Daniel VanDeHeede 2, Ethan Georlett 2), Geneseo 7 (Jacob Harris 3, Lonnie Catour 2, Mason Lovig 2). Fouls: Alleman 11, Geneseo 16. Turnovers: Alleman 12, Geneseo 11.

Sophomore Game: Geneseo 29, Alleman 24