Late run, 3-pointers lift UT boys to road win

In a game that played like a Western Big 6 Conference contest, the United Township Panthers needed a strong stretch run to pull out a 60-49 road victory over Princeton in nonconference play.

UT made seven of its 13 3-pointers in the final half to overcome a 28-25 halftime deficit. The Panthers (8-4) held the Tigers, who are receiving votes in the latest Class 2A state poll, to 11 third-quarter points.

The Panthers trailed 39-30 late in the third quarter before an 11-0 run gave them a 41-39 lead heading into the final quarter. UT added to the advantage with the first five points of the fourth.

Mahki Johnson drilled four second-half 3-pointers and eight for the game to lead the Panthers with 26 points. Darius Rogers continued his stellar play with 15 points.

“We weren't getting much inside and the shots we were getting inside we weren't finishing and missed a few lob plays,” said UT coach Ryan Webber. “We did a lot of really good things, it was just a little bit of a lid on the basket. We finally got going and in the last half of the third quarter and the fourth quarter we really played well.”

