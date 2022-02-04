Late run lifts Assumption past North Scott

ELDRIDGE — Having won 11 of its last 13 games heading into Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference basketball game at North Scott, the Davenport Assumption boys have really been clicking as of late.

And when Friday’s contest got tight in the fourth quarter, the Knights found their rhythm.

North Scott tied the game with just under five minutes remaining, but Assumption scored three points on each of its next four possessions to open up a 53-46 lead. From there, the Knights held off the Lancers for a 58-50 win.

“It’s always hard to come to The Pit, and they went on a little run, but we just knew we had to stay together, and that’s what we did,” Assumption forward J.J. Stratman said. "We hit the first one, and then we kept feeding off of that energy.”

After North Scott center Caden Dewey tipped in a missed shot to tie the game, Assumption missed a pair of shots at the other end. But center Ivan Prug was there to grab offensive rebounds after both misses, and the second time he put it back in and was fouled. He made the free throw for the three-point play.

“If you want to win a game like this, it’s all about 50-50 balls,” said Prug, who grabbed four offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter. “I think we did a really, really good job, and I’m proud of my team. Everybody was fighting and trying to keep the ball in our hands.”

Stratman hit a 3-pointer on the Knights’ next possession, and after North Scott’s Drew Kilburg made a pair of free throws, Assumption’s Noah Mack hit another 3-pointer. North Scott’s Oliver Hughes answered with a shot from beyond the arc, but Prug hit a 3-pointer on a kick-out from teammate Luke Klostermann, who had just rebounded his own miss.

“When you play good teams, every possession matters,” North Scott head coach Shamus Budde said. “Minus those four possessions, I thought we played great. Our guys played their butts off on both ends of the floor.”

The Lancers were able to trim Assumption’s lead to 53-30 on Kyler Gerardy’s layup, but the Knights (12-5, 10-4 MAC) made five of their six free throws in the final minute to seal the victory.

“I love the way our guys battled,” Budde said. “If we continue to battle like that from here on out, we like our chances.”

North Scott (9-9, 8-7 MAC) closed the first half on a 9-0 run, and Tyler Watkins’ 3-pointer with two seconds left gave the Lancers a 27-25 lead at the break. But Assumption scored the first nine points of the second half to regain a seven-point edge.

“We came out and put five stops together in a row,” Assumption head coach Joe Ewen said. “We were down two and we turned that into a six-point lead. It was a huge swing for us in the third quarter.”

Mack hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead the Knights. Prug had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jay Costello also scored 14 points.

“Of course we like to feed off of Noah and Ivan, but once everyone is scoring, we’re tough to beat,” said Stratman, who finished with six points.

Kilburg scored 15 points to lead North Scott, and Watkins came off the bench to add 10. Hughes and Gerardy both scored eight points.

The Knights won their third straight, and got a hard-fought win in a tournament atmosphere.

“I think we did a perfect job,” Prug said. “It was pretty hard in front of this crazy crowd here. It was a great game. We enjoyed this atmosphere, and it was a big win on the road.”

