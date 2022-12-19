Late struggles, Pella Christian's De Vries doom Wilton in first loss

WILTON — The Wilton High School boys basketball team got the game it wanted, but Pella Christian didn't allow the Beavers the outcome they hoped.

While Class 2A seventh-ranked Wilton led Pella Christian for much of the contest, the Eagles persevered to earn a 61-56 victory Monday night at Wilton High School.

“That’s the kind of game we wanted when we put Pella Christian on our schedule,” Wilton head coach Erik Grunder said. “We wanted a challenge. We wanted to play a really great 2A program and they just came out on top tonight.”

Entering the game, the Beavers’ closest contest was a 67-49 win over Mid-Prairie to start the month.

Despite the presence of Wilton’s 6-foot-7 big man Caden Kirkman, the relentlessness of the Eagles’ Tyson De Vries gave Pella Christian the points it needed in the second half.

The 5-foot-8 De Vries had the hot hand after halftime, finishing with his team-high 20 points after halftime.

“This was a big one for us,” Pella Christian head coach J.D. Boer said. “We wanted to play another really good 2A team. It was just a great battle tonight. A game that could have gone either way. I’m really proud of our guys, the way they kept their composure late to finish it.

“We struggled offensively early and had to rely on Tysen to generate shots for us. And he’s the type of kid those moments, and he had some big buckets. But I really thought it was a great team effort for us.”

The Pella Christian junior point guard scored a dozen points in the third quarter and converted all five free throw attempts to go with eight rebounds and four assists.

“He just took it to us,” Grunder said of De Vries, “and did so well. Any time we had some momentum, he was able to answer back with a bucket or get to the free throw line.”

Kirkman led the game in three categories as he finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. From the field, Kirkman went 11 of 17 and scored a number of baskets in transition as the first man down the court.

Unlike the Eagles, Wilton (5-1) struggled at the charity stripe. While Pella Christian (4-2) was 12 of 14 from the line as a team, the Beavers went 6 of 14.

“We didn’t do great from the free throw line," Grunder said. “That’s not going to get it done. If we shoot 10 of 14, maybe we win. And some of them came down the stretch.”

De Vries’ final take to the hoop came with 46 seconds left and the Eagles leading 54-52. He drew a shooting foul on Kirkman, but hit the floor hard and wouldn’t return after being subbed out for senior Isaiah Breems, who made both attempts for half of his night’s total.

“We just wanted to stay confident in the second half,” De Vries said. “We just needed to stay together as a team. This was a good way for us to go into Christmas break with some momentum.

“I just kept attacking and trying to get two feet in the paint. That’s something that my coaches always tell me, because you can either get your own shot or create for a teammate. We always want to try to be one step ahead of the defense. This shows us we can play this way.”

Wilton couldn’t make up the difference from there.

Senior Lincoln Vander Molen finished with 10 points for Pella Christian.

Landyn Putman scored 11 for the Beavers as the junior made his final three shot attempts, two from 3-point range. Putman also chipped in six rebounds, three assists and two two steals. Wilton senior Aidan Walker had 10 points.

Wilton turns around and plays a River Valley Conference South Division game at Durant on Tuesday.

“As much as this loss hurt, I told the guys that I’d rather be having this conversation in December than February,” Grunder said. “Now we now where the bar is at. The wins we’ve had have been awesome and fun. But now we know what we need to work on. This game shows us who we are and who we want to be.”