Lee-Webster sparks Bulldogs to second win

The Bettendorf boys basketball team found an offensive spark in the second half against Clinton thanks to a junior and two sophomores.
Junior Gevez Lee-Webster scored 11 of his 13 points in the last two quarters and sophomore duo Cameron Figgs and Spencer DelVecchio scored some big baskets for the ’Dogs as Bettendorf outlasted the River Kings, 60-48, at the DogHouse on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs (2-6 overall and MAC) sputtered in the first half thanks to 13 turnovers and only managed 21 points, although they still led 21-17 at halftime. The hosts put up 39 points in the last two quarters.
“We took better care of the ball and found the right gaps in the second half,” Lee-Webster said. “Coach (Curtis Clark) got on us and said you know if you take care better care of the basketball, you are going to get more opportunities, and that’s what happened.”
Figgs and DelVecchio took care of the third quarter while Lee-Webster found his offensive touch in the final frame. Figgs scored on a pair of runout layups after helping forcing turnovers to push the hosts’ lead to 30-23 midway through the third quarter.
Figgs later hit a 3 and DelVecchio then scored on consecutive possessions two minutes later on a 3-pointer and then a driving jump shot to push the advantage to 38-26.
“Cam got some transition buckets then a 3 and Spencer knocked down a pair of shots,” Clark said. “That’s the fun thing about a team sport. When some guys had some off nights, that gave an opportunity for someone else to come in and give us a spark. Both guys did that.”
Clinton (1-12, 1-9) clawed back within 46-40 with 5 minutes, 17 seconds left in the game after a three-point play on a put-back from Lucas Weiner. But Lee-Webster responded with his own three-point play to answer. He later added a pair of free throws, and his thunderous dunk on a runout after a Clinton turnover left the winners with a comfortable 54-40 edge with just under 3 minutes left in the contest.
This was Lee-Webster’s second game back with the team after missing time for personal reasons. He said it felt good to back on the floor again. He only took three shots in the first half and had only a put-back.
“I just needed to be more aggressive, taking the shots I know I can make,” Lee-Webster said. “I feel like I am getting there, just need the work.”
All of Lee-Webster’s second half points came on free throws or strong drives to the basket.
“We know he is capable of that (kind of performance) we just have to build some confidence in him,” Clark added.
Tynan Numkena led the Bulldogs with 15 points and eight rebounds. Maurice Wynn had 14 points, including three 3-pointers. Figgs finished with 11 points.
Numkena had nine points and five of his rebounds in the first half to help keep Bettendorf afloat and in the lead. Overall, Clark told his team it was good to win when they did not play the cleanest game. Bettendorf did finish the game with 20 turnovers.
“The guys played hard but we didn’t play the game of basketball very well as far as executing and taking care of the basketball,” Clark said. “Some of those things have been hurting us all season long. It just goes to show that when you play hard you can cover up a lot of those mistakes.”
Jai Jensen led Clinton with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Weiner added 11 points before fouling out. Treveon Bailey had five points but a team-high seven rebounds for the River Kings.