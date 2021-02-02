Lee-Webster sparks Bulldogs to second win

“Cam got some transition buckets then a 3 and Spencer knocked down a pair of shots,” Clark said. “That’s the fun thing about a team sport. When some guys had some off nights, that gave an opportunity for someone else to come in and give us a spark. Both guys did that.”

Clinton (1-12, 1-9) clawed back within 46-40 with 5 minutes, 17 seconds left in the game after a three-point play on a put-back from Lucas Weiner. But Lee-Webster responded with his own three-point play to answer. He later added a pair of free throws, and his thunderous dunk on a runout after a Clinton turnover left the winners with a comfortable 54-40 edge with just under 3 minutes left in the contest.

This was Lee-Webster’s second game back with the team after missing time for personal reasons. He said it felt good to back on the floor again. He only took three shots in the first half and had only a put-back.

“I just needed to be more aggressive, taking the shots I know I can make,” Lee-Webster said. “I feel like I am getting there, just need the work.”

All of Lee-Webster’s second half points came on free throws or strong drives to the basket.

“We know he is capable of that (kind of performance) we just have to build some confidence in him,” Clark added.