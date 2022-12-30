Lena-Winslow thwarts Orion's quest 53-42

Lena-Winslow trucked Orion on the road to a 53-42 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Lena-Winslow and Orion squared off with December 27, 2021 at Lena-Winslow High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 21, Orion squared off with Knoxville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.