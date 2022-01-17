Lengthy first-half runs keep Alleman winless

This weekend's third annual Eastbay Shootout did not produce the breakthrough win the Alleman boys' basketball team was hoping for.
But in Monday's 85-37 loss to Mundelein Carmel, the Pioneers showed flashes of improvement and solid play which could eventually lead to that first tick in the win column.
"We battled and played really well in spurts (Monday)," said Alleman coach Larry Oronzio, whose club dropped both of its Shootout games to fall to 0-15 on the season.
"One thing we pointed out on the bench was that we had some guys who were really hustling out there. When they came out, they were telling the group coming in that they need to hustle like they are. The guys are picking up on that, which is good."
But in what has plagued the Pioneers most of the season, a pair of lengthy first-half runs by the Corsairs (14-8) proved to be their undoing as they trailed 50-17 at halftime.
In the first quarter, Alleman had briefly led 3-2 on a Lincoln Dorsey 3-pointer and trailed just 6-5 after a Ryan Schmitt bucket. That was when Carmel took off on a 16-0 run to open up a 17-point lead.
The Pioneers did end the first period on a high note, with Dorsey nailing a 3-pointer from just past the halfcourt stripe. However, Alleman still faced a 28-14 deficit at that point.
"They get down on themselves when they go through those spurts without scoring," Oronzio said. "We always preach to them, keep your heads up, keep with the fundamentals."
Things did not get any better for Alleman in the second quarter as the Corsairs rattled off 18 straight points to begin the period before Matt Baltz's 3-pointer ended an 0-for-6 Pioneer shooting drought.
Dorsey led the Pioneers with 12 points, all coming in the first quarter. Daniel VanDeHeede added a game-high eight rebounds and five points, with Jackson Praet and Noah Brinkman each snaring five boards.
For Carmel, the senior guard duo of Bryce Moore and Asher Jackson did the bulk of the first-half damage. They combined for 26 points, all before halftime, with Moore pouring in 16 to lead all scorers.
Girls basketball
Rock Island 51, Kankakee 36: Kayla Rice had 21 points and Imari McDuffy finished with 15 as the Rock Island girls basketball team collected a nonconference home win Monday afternoon.
The difference came at the foul line, where Rock Island was 17 of 25 and Kankakee was 6 of 12. McDuffy was 10-for-10 at the charity stripe in the second half.
Rock Island led 22-16 at halftime, but outscored Kankakee 29-20 in the final two quarters. Rice accounted for eight of the Rocks' 14 field goals in the game.