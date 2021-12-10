Lewis, defense propel Leafs past Pioneers

Geneseo’s court leader Bristol Lewis was a scoring machine for the Maple Leafs on Friday night and, combined with a tough defensive scheme that created multiple turnovers on the perimeter, led Geneseo to a 69-27 win over Alleman.
Coach Brad Storm’s team outscored the Pioneers by 22 points in the first half and never slowed down, giving up just one point on a free throw to Alleman in the fourth quarter.
After starting 0-2 in the Western Big 6, Geneseo improved to 3-5 on the season, and 1-2 in the conference. Alleman fell to 0-4 on the year and 0-2 in the WB6.
“We’ve had tough early season games on the road against Moline and Rock Island, so this win felt good and helped to build some confidence and momentum,” Storm said. “Our game plan entailed significantly improving our defensive pressure to create turnovers and eliminating mistakes on the offensive side of the ball, and we were able to accomplish both on Friday night.”
Lewis, a junior three-year starter for the Maple Leafs, outscored Alleman single-handedly, racking up 30 points in just three quarters of play, including four 3-pointers.
Lewis, who also contributed six rebounds, four steals and three assists to his team’s effort, proved to be both an inside and outside threat against the Pioneers, scoring 16 points in the paint off the dribble.
“Bristol is versatile and able to use his quickness to penetrate inside as a compliment to his strong outside scoring, he also does a good job of recognizing his teammates for open shots, and it’s nice to have a player who works really hard and is always striving to improve,” Storm said.
Geneseo led by 12 points, 19-7, after an opening quarter that featured a 12-1 run to open the game. Coach Larry Oronzio’s young Alleman squad showed tenacity in the second period, scoring the first five points of the quarter on a 3-pointer from junior Ethan Georlett and a bucket in the paint by sophomore Ryan Schmitt off of a give-and-go play by sophomore Daniel VanDeHeede.
The Pioneers were able to chip the lead to eight before Lewis and company embarked on a 14-2 run to end the first half. Geneseo led at the break, 37-15.
The Maple Leafs outscored the Pioneers 18-11 in the 3rd period, and 14-1 in the final quarter by ramping up the defensive pressure and distributing the ball on offense, with 11 Geneseo players scoring in the game.
“At halftime we talked about defense and rebounding, and the simple fact that we need to have a balanced scoring attack to compete in our conference,” Storm said after the game. “Our guys set a goal of holding Alleman under 30 points for the game, even with our starters sitting out the fourth quarter, and as a coach, I like to see the team set goals and show initiative.”
Geneseo’s other contributors on the night included senior guard Anthony Pierce with eight points, four rebounds and three assists, and senior Brock Seei with eight points and three boards off the bench. Alleman was paced by four players with six points each, VanDeHeede, Schmitt, Georlett and junior Lincoln Dorsey. Daniel VanDeHeede also contributed three steals, and Lincoln Dorsey led the Pioneers on the boards with five rebounds.
Geneseo takes on Galesburg on the road Friday, and Alleman faces Fulton on their home court on Monday.
“It never gets easy in our conference, Galesburg is an experienced team and always plays well in their gym, and after that we play Davenport North in the Genesis Shootout, and North is also a deep team with experience and had a great season last year, so this win will help us to re-set and play with more confidence,” Storm said.