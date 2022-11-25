Lewis shines in return to Geneseo, helps UT to 2-0 start

GENESEO — A transfer to United Township High School late in the 2021-22 school year, former Geneseo boys' basketball standout Bristol Lewis made his return Friday.

With the Panthers opening their season at the Geneseo Thanksgiving Shootout, Lewis enjoyed his homecoming as he helped lead UT to a pair of decisive victories.

After tallying 14 points in United Township's 77-28 first-game win over Erie-Prophetstown, Lewis put up a game-high 21 points — all in the first half — as the Panthers dominated Chicago Intrinsic 94-27.

"It crossed my mind, but it wasn't my focus at all," Lewis said of returning to the gym he called home for the last three seasons. "I guess I was used to the hoops here a little bit. My focus was on the games, and doing what was best for our team."

Lewis's efforts in his Panther debut were part of balanced scoring in both wins.

Against E-P (0-2), Caeden Terrell led UT with 17 points, with Dominic Rhoden adding 15 points and Jackson Colgan 10. In the Intrinsic win, Omarion Roberts tallied 19 points, with Terrell adding 15 and Rhoden 14 points.

"We have so many guys who are talented," Lewis said. "If one guy is off, there's a couple more who are on."

In the first game, UT went up by 11 after the opening quarter, then took control in the second period to build a 45-13 halftime lead.

In their second outing, the Panthers scored the first 32 points before Intrinsic got a bucket late in the first period. By halftime, United Township led 55-13.

"I liked how hard our guys were playing, and their intensity level," said UT coach Ryan Webber. "We saw so much fire out of them when the guys were making good plays. The sky's the limit for us when we play with that kind of intensity."

Rockridge 63, Rock Falls 37: The Rockridge Rockets used an 18-0 first-half run for the cushion they needed to top Rock Falls 63-37 for a 2-0 start to their season.

After Rock Falls' Gavin Sands opened the game with a 3-pointer, Rockridge responded with three 3-balls in four attempts by sophomore guard Caleb Cunico to fuel a run of 16 straight points that put the Rockets up 16-3 after one.

"I felt good, I knew it was going to be a good game," said Cunico, who buried four treys and finished with 14 points. "It felt good for us to get the momentum early, and make them have to fight back. We just kept on pushing."

At one point, Rockridge led by as many as 17 points in the first half and took a 30-15 lead into halftime.

Cunico had plenty of help in fueling the Rockets. Senior guard Jase Whiteman hit five treys and scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, while junior forward Carson Klemme just missed a double-double with 10 rebounds and nine points.

"We are capable of shooting," said Rockridge coach Andy Saey. "We've got some guys who've put in a lot of work, and we feel comfortable when they get in rhythm and in range. They've all got the green light, and they know that."

Playing its season opener, Rock Falls kept trying to battle back, closing the gap to 41-29 going into the fourth quarter. Sands and Ayden Goff each netted 12 points for the Rockets of Whiteside County, but they could get no closer than a dozen.

"They're well-coached and tough," said Saey. "They play hard and don't quit. I've got a lot of respect for (Rock Falls head coach Zach Sandrock), and we knew we were in for a dogfight. The score isn't indicative of how close the game was."

Rock Falls 70, Geneseo 39: After a hard-fought first half, turnovers hurt Geneseo (0-2) and the Rock Falls Rockets (1-1) cashed in as a 23-0 run to open the second half broke open the game.

The Maple Leafs led 15-14 after one as Mason Bealer hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds on the clock. Rock Falls led by seven early in the second period, but Geneseo got as close as one and trailed 34-30 at halftime.

Geneseo's Landon Nordstrom scored 10 of his game-high 16 points in the second quarter. Owen Parker added 10 points for the Leafs, with Jacob Harris snaring seven rebounds.

Kewanee 62, Chicago Intrinsic 27: A strong outing by junior guard Brady Clark enabled the Boilermakers to join Rockridge and United Township at 2-0 going into the Shootout's final session on Saturday.

Clark nearly outscored Intrinsic on his own, finishing with 26 points despite not playing the entire fourth quarter. Will Rumbold chipped in 12 points for Kewanee.

Led by Lukan Menendez's 14 points, the Ravens hung tough in the opening quarter, trailing just 16-9. However, a 9-0 run to open the second period boosted the Boilers as they opened up a 33-17 halftime lead.