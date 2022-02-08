Lewis shoots United Township boys past Alleman

The United Township High School basketball team had high expectations Tuesday night going against winless Alleman, but what Coach Ryan Webber and his staff most likely didn’t expect was a shooting night for the ages from one of the team's role players.

Senior guard Cameren Lewis connected on 11 3-pointers on the night for the Panthers, leading all scorers with 33 points as United Township started well, shot the ball at a high percentage, and created multiple turnovers in all four quarters to defeat the Pioneers 96-35 in Alleman's Don Morris Gymnasium.

The Panthers have had an inconsistent offensive season, with big wins at home and on the road interspersed with frustrating shooting nights, but their offense was operating on all cylinders on Tuesday night, hitting 19 three-pointers against Alleman and having six players connect from long range.

United Township’s 96-35 victory moved the Panthers closer to the .500 mark for the season with a record of 13-14, 4-8 in the Western Big 6 conference.

Alleman’s loss at home continued their winless season. The Pioneers are 0-23, 0-12 in the WB6.

UTHS placed five role players on the court to start game, and they did not disappoint. Lewis hit a corner 3-pointer to open the scoring for the Panthers, and UT led 15-5 midway through the first period when the starters took the court, temporarily.

The Panthers led by 15, 20-5 at the end of the first period, and shortly after the whistle to open the second quarter, Webber’s hardworking group of younger players and substitutes ramped up the defensive pressure and, led by Lewis’s shooting proficiency from long range, rolled to a 49-22 halftime advantage.

Lewis connected on seven 3-pointers in the half for 21 points.

Alleman Coach Larry Oronzio was encouraged by his team’s gritty attitude and hard work in the second half, especially since they trailed by 27 to open the third quarter.

“Our guys have worked very hard, both in practice and in game situations, and I think I am most impressed by the fact that we simply do not quit, and I have seen tremendous improvement in our ball movement, shot selection and defensive intensity as the season has progressed,” Oronzio said.

As much as the Alleman players continued to fight, the UT offense was just too explosive, especially from long range, as Lewis connected on four additional 3s in the third quarter, and the Panthers benefited from two 3-pointers from junior Alassane Ba, along with 3s from senior Darius Rogers, junior De’Vontay Wright and sophomore Dominic Rhoden.

United Township led by 57 points at the end of the third quarter, 88-31 and cruised to victory by holding the ball in the fourth quarter.

“From our perspective, there’s not much we can do when UT shoots the ball as well as they did. They are a very potent offensive team when they put together that kind of shooting night,” said Oronzio. “We will be playing in the Class 2A regional against teams where we feel we can compete, and our guys are excited about the opportunity in front of us in the postseason.”

In addition to Lewis’s huge night, United Township received strong production from senior Kyler Trueblood who put together a double-double, with 11 points and 10 rebounds, Rogers had seven points in very limited minutes, and Rhoden shot his way into double figures with 10 points on the night.

United Township will face Moline in a big game at the Panther Den on Friday, then battle highly ranked Class 1A Fulton at home on Saturday, followed by a Tuesday conference game at Geneseo.

The Pioneers travel to Galesburg in a Western Big 6 match-up on Friday night.

