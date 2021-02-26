Lightning strikes late to eliminate hobbled Wildcats

They opened a 36-28 lead in the third quarter, but Liberty scored the last four points of the third quarter and the first five of the fourth to take the lead. The advantage then seesawed back and forth for several minutes.

O’Donnell, after starting 0 for 10, drained two 3s and also scored inside once, and each of those baskets gave the Lightning the lead.

“I had confidence,’’ O’Donnell said. “I’ve been playing this game since I was little. I missed my first four (3-point attempts) but Coach (Ryan) Kelly said to keep shooting.’’

The Lightning finally expanded their margin to 50-43 on a 3-point play by Ira Hazeltine with 1:49 to go, but North kept battling. A Jacobs 3 and a KJ Lamonte layup following a steal sliced it to 50-48.

But Telander countered with a 3-point play and the Lightning finished things off at the foul line.

In addition to Telander’s 19, Grayson Tyler added 16 points and O’Donnell netted 10.

Polite said the Lightning also created some confusion with what they did defensively.

“They play about 90% man and about 10% zone, and they came out and zoned us the whole game,’’ he said. “It kind of shifts your game play a little bit.

"I thought they kind of knocked us out of rhythm early a little bit because we didn’t expect that. But I thought we settled down and got some looks and did some things. We scored enough points, but I didn’t think we got enough stops.’’

