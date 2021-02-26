Lightning strikes late to eliminate hobbled Wildcats

NORTH LIBERTY — At one point early in the fourth quarter Friday night, Ethan O’Donnell was 0 for 10 from the field.
He and his Iowa City Liberty teammates trailed Davenport North by as much as eight points in the second half, and it looked as though the Lightning were going to end their pandemic-plagued season in their first postseason game.
But O’Donnell kept shooting and Liberty kept grinding, finally finding some offensive magic in the fourth quarter and pulling away to claim a 58-50 victory over North in the Class 4A substate semifinals at the Liberty gym.
The Lightning (7-5), who terminated a five-game losing streak just last week, now will take on No. 5-ranked Pleasant Valley next Tuesday night at Bettendorf with a berth in the state tournament on the line.
They got there by outscoring North 26-14 in the fourth quarter after struggling offensively much of the night.
"We just didn’t give up," O’Donnell said. "We showed resilience, we showed poise and we just fought to the end."
Center Kelby Telander, who finished with game highs of 19 points and 9 rebounds, said he thought he and his teammates simply wore North down a little with their superior size.
"We just kept constantly running," he said. "We never slowed down at all and I think they got a little tired."
North coach Marc Polite said he felt as though "the last quarter-and-a-half of the game was played in the paint.
"The reality is that their guys made more plays than we did, and that’s the essence of the game," he said.
North, which entered Friday’s game with a seven-game winning streak, drilled nine 3-point field goals and led for much of the contest, but it didn’t get much from hobbled senior Jayden Houston in finishing its season 13-6.
Houston, who leads the Wildcats with an average of 16 points per game, injured his ankle in practice last week although he seemed to be doing fine.
“Then he came out today and said ‘Coach, my ankle’s killing me,’’’ Polite said. “I thought ‘Oh, gosh. Tonight of all nights ...’
“Not having him be 100%, it really hurts us. He just wasn’t himself tonight. It’s hard because in key moments we run a lot of stuff for him and we just couldn’t do it tonight. … We run some lob stuff, and he said ‘Coach, I can’t catch a lob.’’’
Houston still scored seven points in the opening quarter but then he sat out the entire second quarter with two fouls and failed to score in the second half.
Despite that, the Wildcats had the upper hand into the second half, in large part because senior Mahki Jacobs made five of six attempts from 3-point range.
They opened a 36-28 lead in the third quarter, but Liberty scored the last four points of the third quarter and the first five of the fourth to take the lead. The advantage then seesawed back and forth for several minutes.
O’Donnell, after starting 0 for 10, drained two 3s and also scored inside once, and each of those baskets gave the Lightning the lead.
“I had confidence,’’ O’Donnell said. “I’ve been playing this game since I was little. I missed my first four (3-point attempts) but Coach (Ryan) Kelly said to keep shooting.’’
The Lightning finally expanded their margin to 50-43 on a 3-point play by Ira Hazeltine with 1:49 to go, but North kept battling. A Jacobs 3 and a KJ Lamonte layup following a steal sliced it to 50-48.
But Telander countered with a 3-point play and the Lightning finished things off at the foul line.
In addition to Telander’s 19, Grayson Tyler added 16 points and O’Donnell netted 10.
Polite said the Lightning also created some confusion with what they did defensively.
“They play about 90% man and about 10% zone, and they came out and zoned us the whole game,’’ he said. “It kind of shifts your game play a little bit.
"I thought they kind of knocked us out of rhythm early a little bit because we didn’t expect that. But I thought we settled down and got some looks and did some things. We scored enough points, but I didn’t think we got enough stops.’’