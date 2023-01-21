 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln snatches victory over Rock Island 35-30

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lincoln nabbed it to nudge past Rock Island 35-30 on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Rock Island and Lincoln squared off with January 22, 2022 at Rock Island High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 14, Rock Island squared off with Peoria Notre Dame in a basketball game. For results, click here.

Maroons ground Flyers in matchup of state-ranked clubs

Maroons ground Flyers in matchup of state-ranked clubs

Before a large Saturday night turnout at Wharton Field House, the Moline boys' basketball team capped the first day of the 4th annual QC Custom Tees Shootout in style with a 77-53 win over East St. Louis in a matchup of Illinois state-ranked powers. The Maroons are ranked fourth in Class 4A, the Flyers are seventh in 3A.

