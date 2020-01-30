Litt inspires Wildcats to win over Spartans

Jamal Litt is not going to play basketball for the Davenport North boys basketball team again this season but the senior is still finding ways to inspire his teammates.

After being injured in a car accident on Jan. 22, Litt made an appearance in a pregame ceremony at North Thursday night. In a neck brace but appearing to move fairly well, Litt got a standing ovation from the crowd as he stood at center court before the game against Pleasant Valley.

Feeding off that energy, the host Wildcats then went out and shut down the Spartans 50-33 in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.

Wildcats coach Marc Polite said the night also featured a 50-50 raffle and a silent auction to help pay for some of Litt’s medical expenses as he recovers. North junior Quincy Wiseman, who led the Wildcats with 16 points, said it was nice to have Litt back among his teammates again.

“With him being here, his energy is just great,” Wiseman said. “It was great outcome as everyone on the team benefited from him being around. Litt brings that kind of energy everywhere he goes. When Litt is in a room, everyone knows. His energy is just through the roof.”