Little things let Knights pull away from Falcons

Ray Tucker scored three points for the Davenport Assumption boys basketball team on Tuesday, but his contributions to the Knights’ 57-47 win at Davenport West were measured in many other ways.

“When we needed somebody to come in and do the little things, Ray stepped up and got it done for us,’’ Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. “He calmed everybody down, did those little things that you would expect a senior to do. He made a difference.’’

The bulk of Tucker’s minutes came during the second half of the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener for both teams, positioning the Knights to pull away from a 29-23 lead early in the third quarter with a run of 13 unanswered points.

Sean Peeters, who dealt with early foul trouble, scored 10 of his 22 points in the third quarter including eight during the run which left the Knights in front 42-23 following a Dayne Hodge basket with 2 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the quarter.

It was the type of response Fitzpatrick hoped to see after a first half which saw the Falcons blend defensive intensity and athleticism to keep things close.

“In a lot of ways, I don’t think we played smart basketball in the first half. We were kind of all over the place,’’ Fitzpatrick said.