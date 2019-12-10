Little things let Knights pull away from Falcons

Ray Tucker scored three points for the Davenport Assumption boys basketball team on Tuesday, but his contributions to the Knights’ 57-47 win at Davenport West were measured in many other ways.
“When we needed somebody to come in and do the little things, Ray stepped up and got it done for us,’’ Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. “He calmed everybody down, did those little things that you would expect a senior to do. He made a difference.’’
The bulk of Tucker’s minutes came during the second half of the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener for both teams, positioning the Knights to pull away from a 29-23 lead early in the third quarter with a run of 13 unanswered points.
Sean Peeters, who dealt with early foul trouble, scored 10 of his 22 points in the third quarter including eight during the run which left the Knights in front 42-23 following a Dayne Hodge basket with 2 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the quarter.
It was the type of response Fitzpatrick hoped to see after a first half which saw the Falcons blend defensive intensity and athleticism to keep things close.
“In a lot of ways, I don’t think we played smart basketball in the first half. We were kind of all over the place,’’ Fitzpatrick said.
“We missed a couple of shots and then rush one the next time down the floor instead of playing our style of basketball. We want to run, but we want to be smart about it and there were times when we didn’t do a very good job with that.’’
Playing its first game of the season, West helped force that tempo.
You have free articles remaining.
Coach David Robinson was generally pleased with what he saw from a young team.
“For 90 percent of our guys, this was their first varsity game,’’ Robinson said. “There sensed a few nervous moments, some jitters, and that’s to be expected. We need to shoot it better, but this was a good experience for us.’’
The Falcons hit just 6-of-8 first-half shots as Assumption built a 29-21 halftime lead, helping itself with board work which led to a 29-23 lead on the boards.
“There were a couple of stretches where they hurt us on the offensive boards and we need to do a better job there of going and getting the basketball,’’ Robinson said.
Jamal Winston led West with 23 points and Aldane Barrett finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Robinson also liked what he saw from sophomore point guards Jermaine Gardner and NaZion Caruthers.
“It was a start for us, something to build off of,’’ Robinson said. “It was a good starting point for a young team, the way we competed against a veteran team. Their older guys stepped up and made a difference when they needed to and there is a lot we can learn from this.’’
The Falcons used 3-pointers from Caruthers and Winston to pull within 56-45 with just over a minute remaining, but Peeters answered for the Knights (3-0, 1-0 MAC).
“We’ll take any road win we can get in the MAC,’’ Fitzpatrick said. “Those are never easy so we’ll take this one and move on.’’