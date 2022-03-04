Lockdown defense lifts Rockets to Mendota Sectional title

MENDOTA — It is a long-held truism that defense wins championships.

Holding fast to that philosophy has earned the Rockridge boys' basketball team a pair of postseason titles — and has it three more wins from the biggest championship of all.

The Rockets rode perhaps their best defensive effort of the season to the third sectional crown in school history, topping Farmington 47-30 Friday night in the IHSA Class 2A Mendota Sectional finals.

"This hasn't sunk in yet," said Rockridge coach Andy Saey. "Obviously it means a lot. The last 10 years have been really good to us, and another run to the super-sectionals means a lot. Some of our guys have been trying to get here their whole careers."

Saey in particular referenced senior forward and four-year varsity starter Nate Henry. Henry contributed seven points and six rebounds to the 14th consecutive victory for the Rockets (25-6).

"It's awesome, being just the third team in Rockridge history to do this," he said. "This is special, but we're hoping for more on Monday."

Monday is the Sterling Super-Sectional, where Rockridge will meet Rockford Lutheran (27-6), champions of the Marengo Sectional.

"It's just incredible," said Rockridge junior point guard Jase Whiteman. "Nobody thought we'd be here, being the No. 3 seed going into regionals. But we've worked our butts off in practice all year, and we proved everyone wrong."

With the Rockets leading 30-22 going to the fourth quarter, Whiteman stepped up with eight of his team-best 17 points; he had ended the third period with a steal and a bucket to cap a closing 10-2 Rockridge run after the Farmers (25-7) had tied the game.

Also stepping up down the stretch was sophomore Carson Klemme. Klemme (12 points) drained a pair of treys in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter as Rockridge quickly opened up a 36-24 lead.

After that, the Rockets never let Farmington get back within single digits the rest of the way as, apart from a pair of ties in the third quarter, they led from start to finish, holding the Farmers to just 24% shooting (9 of 37).

"It seems like in every game, when we get hot, we stay hot," said Klemme, whose 3-5 outside shooting touch was part of an effort that saw Rockridge score 24 of its 47 points on 3-pointers. "Thankfully we were hitting our shots, but defense gave us this win. That's all Coach Saey, Coach (Toby) Whiteman and Coach (Jeff) Henry talk about. They know we can score, and when we lock down on defense, we can win."

Rockridge came out hot with a 6-0 start on 3-pointers by Whiteman and Bull, and ultimately held a 10-6 lead after the first eight minutes.

The Rockets led by eight early in the second period, but the Farmers settled down as Ethan Evans scored eight of his 10 points in the first half, enabling Farmington to close the gap to 18-16 by halftime.

"We just needed to rebound and play defense, and the offense would come," said Rockridge freshman forward Landon Bull. "Being up two at halftime, we just had to keep it under control and do what we had to do to win."

Having hit a pair of 3-pointers in the opening period, Bull (10 points, seven rebounds) delivered a pair of key buckets in the third quarter as Rockridge gradually regained control after the Farmers tied the game twice in the third.

Coupled with a Klemme 3-ball and buckets by Henry and Whiteman, the Rockets went up by eight going into the final eight minutes and had momentum firmly on their side.

"One hundred percent, we knew this game would be about defense," said Henry. "We came locked in and ready. Giving up just 30 points, that's great."

Sectional champions for the first time since 2016, the Rockets definitely have a good feeling about what lies ahead based on past history.

Rockridge's ’16 squad went on to finish second at the 2A state tournament. Its first sectional-title team in 2015 also reached the Final Four, eventually placing third.

"I think we're playing our best basketball at the right time," said Klemme. "We're sectional champs, so it's worked out for us so far."

For his part, Bull believes that at this point, the sky is the limit.

"As long as we play our best basketball," he said, "I think we can go as far as we want."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0