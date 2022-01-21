Long-distance dedication pays off for Knights

For Davenport Assumption, Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball game against Davenport West turned into a three for all.
Five Knights contributed to a 10-of-16 effort from 3-point range which lifted Assumption to a 61-50 victory over the visiting Falcons.
"We’re always looking to go inside, but West did a good job of not giving us those shots so we took what was there," Knights senior J.J. Stratman said.
And when it mattered most, Assumption knocked those shots down.
After the Falcons had used a basket from NaZion Caruthers and a 3-pointer from Phearless Caruthers to take a 36-35 lead just over a minute into the third quarter, the Knights’ long distance dedication paid off.
Noah Mack and Stratman hit from behind the arc on Assumption’s next two possessions and Ivan Prug followed with one that gave Assumption a 44-38 lead with 3 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the quarter.
"They came out in the third quarter and smacked us in the mouth, and I felt like our guys did a job of responding," Knights coach Joe Ewen said. "We got some good looks and were able to knock them down."
The Knights scored just eight baskets in the final two quarters against an aggressive West defense which forced 22 turnovers, but six of the first seven shots Assumption hit came from 3-point range.
Stratman’s fourth 3-pointer of the game came in the final seconds of the third quarter, allowing the Knights to carry a 51-41 lead into the final eight minutes.
West didn’t score from the field over an eight-minute stretch that began with just under two minutes left in the third quarter and didn’t end until Jermilyn Gardner scored with 1:08 left in the game.
"I felt like we were getting good looks and we battled. We just weren’t getting anything to fall through for us," Falcons coach David Robinson said. "They hit 3s. We missed ours. That was the difference."
Assumption also helped itself with a 32-17 edge on the boards.
Playing for the third time in five days and with a Saturday afternoon game at Davenport North on the horizon, Stratman said his teammates found the necessary energy to counter the up-tempo approach the Falcons brought to the floor.
"We’re in a tough stretch with a lot of games right now, but we came out ready," Stratman said. "We knew West would not be an easy game for us and they made us earn it."
Neither team managed a lead of more than five points in an opening half which saw the Falcons (5-8, 4-6 MAC) lead 21-19 after one quarter before a 9-0 run by the Knights put Assumption in front 35-31 at the break.
Both teams showed plenty of balance.
Stratman led three players in double figures with a 16-point game for the Knights (9-3, 7-2), an effort complemented by 14 points from Prug and 13 from Mack.
Four players accumulated all of West’s points, an effort paced by 14 points from Jermaine Gardner and 13 apiece from Phearless Caruthers and NaZion Caruthers and a 10-point game from Jermilyn Gardner.