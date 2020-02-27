Longevity a key to Rock Island success

Baker has had a few chances to making the jump to a varsity job. He applied at Moline a few years ago when Sean Taylor got the job, and he was offered the Davenport North job in the summer. But he is happy with his situation as he gets to run his show and mold his players to be ready for the varsity.

"Everything we do is out of (Sigel's) playbook and it is his system," Baker said. "However, we have different personalities. I have mine and I couldn't change and coach his style, just as he has his style and wouldn't want to change to my style.

"It works and as much as winning games means a lot, my real wins are the guys who go on to play for the varsity. I believe I have moved 161 guys to the varsity in my career. I love being able to affect 75 players a year including the junior highs, freshmen, sophomore and varsity. Not many get to do that.

"This is a good place to be. I would love to find out if I could coach as a head varsity coach, but I can always say that while I graduated from Moline, I bleed red and gold."

Having a partner

While Baker is a strong-willed leader, having someone by his side for that extra voice to make sure everything is done right is very important. That's been Johnson for the last nine years.