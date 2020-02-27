Longevity a key to Rock Island success

In 19 seasons as coach of the Rock Island boys basketball team, Thom Sigel's teams have finished above .500 in 18 of those seasons, tallied 20 or more wins seven times and won nine Western Big 6 Conference titles and 10 regional championships.
A word that describes Sigel's career is consistency. The Rocks just keep on winning in season 20, with a 20-8 record heading into tonight's regular-season finale against Quincy at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.
Certainly, it starts with having very good basketball players, but even more important is having that consistency on the coaching staff. Sigel's staff as been blessed with longevity from the junior-high level to the varsity team.
His first-year varsity assistant Damon Colvin has been a part of the staff for all 19 seasons. Sophomore head coach Chad Baker is in his 16th season on the staff, the last 14 in his current post. Baker's assistant, Tony Johnson, is in his ninth season. It goes on and on right through the seventh grade teams at Washington and Edison.
In fact, Sigel also sends each coach in the Future Rocks (elementary school age) teams a DVD and packet with drills and offensive and defensive terminology.
"It shows up everywhere, but one of the biggest things is the summer," Sigel said. "When I first started here (in 2001) I had to have my hands on everything during the offseason. Now, I can turn each level loose to go to work with their new teams.
"There is such familiarity among all of us. I can step in and work with a team or a player and everyone understands what is happening."
While Sigel is able to let his lower-level teams do their own thing, they also do it with the same ideas and principles.
Done it all
Colvin started as a freshman coach for his first five seasons and then spent 13 years on the bench with Baker and the sophomores. He moved to the varsity this past summer.
He believes the success of the Rocks comes from the length of time this staff has been together.
"The biggest thing we have is continuity," Colvin said. "It starts at the lower level and moves up the ranks. It is extremely important because everyone knows the terminology and the principles that coach Sigel believes in."
Colvin has seen up close and personal how different high school basketball is from the time a player starts as a freshman and to when he winds up a varsity player. There are some huge jumps and so much a coach has to do to mold the players into what they hope they will be when they join Sigel.
"Chad is an excellent teacher and a huge part of the success," Colvin said. "His practices are at college level and he gets his players ready as players and as people."
Having seen the sophomore success for 13 years and now working with the varsity team, he understands the differences. When the sophomore team is rolling along with wins and blowouts, some fans wonder why it isn't that easy when those same players move to the varsity level."
You have free articles remaining.
It is not that easy.
"There are so many things I have learned this year," Colvin said. "You forget teams have freshmen and sophomores on the varsity that, as sophomore coaches, you never see. Also, sophomore teams rarely, if ever, scout so opponents don't know what to plan for while varsity games are scouted or seen on film several times."
Wins in many ways
Baker is very comfortable with his job. His sophomore teams have won 20 times and won a Western Big 6 title 11 of his 14 seasons in charge and nine of the last 10.
"I wouldn't have been here this long if I didn't love what I do," Baker said. "Our staff and the young men I coach is what keeps me doing this at this level.
"(Sigel) has allowed me to basically be interning as a varsity head coach for the last 10 to 14 years. He allows me to control just about everything but the schedule and the overall control of the program. He has the input and the final say on things, but he also allows me to do just about everything a small school varsity coach does."
Baker has had a few chances to making the jump to a varsity job. He applied at Moline a few years ago when Sean Taylor got the job, and he was offered the Davenport North job in the summer. But he is happy with his situation as he gets to run his show and mold his players to be ready for the varsity.
"Everything we do is out of (Sigel's) playbook and it is his system," Baker said. "However, we have different personalities. I have mine and I couldn't change and coach his style, just as he has his style and wouldn't want to change to my style.
"It works and as much as winning games means a lot, my real wins are the guys who go on to play for the varsity. I believe I have moved 161 guys to the varsity in my career. I love being able to affect 75 players a year including the junior highs, freshmen, sophomore and varsity. Not many get to do that.
"This is a good place to be. I would love to find out if I could coach as a head varsity coach, but I can always say that while I graduated from Moline, I bleed red and gold."
Having a partner
While Baker is a strong-willed leader, having someone by his side for that extra voice to make sure everything is done right is very important. That's been Johnson for the last nine years.
When Baker called Johnson to ask him to join the program, it didn't take long to say "Yes" to Baker.
"We had a discussion and I knew right away we could coach together," Johnson said. "The thing is, Chad is in charge and that is fine, but it is always our team. He trusts me when I say something, and that is rare for an assistant to get that every time."
Johnson is amazed with the number of coaches who have been together in a program the way the Rocks have. Freshman coach Keith Beck has been on the job for 13 years and his assistant Bill Skelton was a longtime junior high coach before joining the high school the last couple of years.
"It is like a family where we believe in what each other says and we have a great deal of trust," Johnson said. "We feed off each other. We know the freshmen will be ready when they come up to the varsity and (Sigel) knows when he gets his guys from us, they will be ready.
"We know that our wins do not automatically translate to wins the next year, but we also know that we have done everything we could do to put them in place to take that next step and help the varsity win."