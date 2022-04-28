Longtime North Scott assistant named as Budde's successor

Dave McLaughlin always has had a desire to be a varsity head basketball coach. He just didn’t expect the opportunity to pop up at North Scott High School with Shamus Budde’s extended run of success.

So when Budde submitted his resignation following this past season to spend more time at home, McLaughlin pounced on his chance.

After working alongside Budde for more than a decade, including being North Scott’s head sophomore coach the past five years, McLaughlin was approved Monday at the school’s regular board meeting to be the program’s next head coach.

“I’m really excited about it,” McLaughlin said. “It is something I never thought I’d do because I figured Shamus would be doing it for a long time here.

“There are going to be a lot of challenges compared to being a sophomore coach — the day-to-day stuff is going to be a little different. We want to compete at the highest level, and I know it won’t be easy. It is going to be a tough journey.”

North Scott activities director Jason Schroeder believes McLaughlin is equipped for it.

A 1989 graduate of Maquoketa High School, McLaughlin was one of three candidates a 10-person selection committee interviewed for the job.

After an uncharacteristic 10-12 season, McLaughlin has the task of getting North Scott back among the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Class 4A elite.

It starts this offseason for a team which returns four starters and two others who saw extended minutes.

“We’ve got to get back to work and we’ve got to get better,” McLaughlin said. “I’ve got to be better, our staff has to be better and our kids have to be better. I know the kids we have returning, they were down after that last game this past season. In a way, they knew that wasn’t North Scott basketball.

“We’ve got to get back to what North Scott basketball is and I definitely think we’re up for that challenge.”

In terms of personnel, it should be a fairly seamless transition since McLaughlin is familiar with most of the players from the sophomore level.

The big challenge for McLaughlin and everyone else is adjusting to the shot clock era which starts next winter in Iowa.

“I don’t think overall you’re going to see a huge change in what we’re going to do,” McLaughlin said. “We’re going to go out there, play our butts off and out-tough teams. That being said, with the shot clock coming in, there are going to have to be some changes whether it is switching defenses or end-of-quarter and end-of-game situations.”

McLaughlin said his high school teammate and college roommate at the University of Dubuque, Chad Specht, will be his top assistant. Specht coached the Central DeWitt girls program to the state tournament in the 2020-21 season.

“He knows his basketball and he knows how to work well with kids,” McLaughlin said. “I’m excited to have him part of the staff.”

McLaughlin also plans to use Budde as a resource.

“He’s been a great mentor to me and I’ve learned so much from him,” McLaughlin said. “He’s the type of guy if I have a question or concern, he’ll always answer the phone and give me his two cents. He’s leaving the program, but in a sense until he moves out of North Scott, he is always going to be part of it.

“I have no problem with him being part of it. He’s built such a strong program here, and I’m going to try my darndest to do the same.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.