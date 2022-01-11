Lowery helps Davenport North boys to fourth straight victory

It was the start, and the finish that had the attention of Davenport North boys basketball coach Marquez Davis as his Wildcats hosted North Scott in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Tuesday night.
After the Wildcats had struggled in a recent one-point win over Davenport West, Davis knew that his team had to improve upon both ends if their win streak would continue.
“It’s all about closing out ball games,” Davis said. “How we start and how we finish is all a part of taking that next step as a team.”
Of course, it also doesn’t hurt to have the calm, cool and steady demeanor of senior guard Mike Lowery.
Lowery scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the first half to lead Davenport North to a 60-52 win over the Lancers.
The win is the fourth straight for the 6-3 Wildcats who improved to 5-1 in the MAC. North Scott fell to 5-5, 5-4 in league play.
“When (Mike) is scoring and he is being aggressive, that type of energy is contagious for the rest of our guys,” Davis said. “He is one of our leaders and the guys look to him to set the tone.”
Lowery set the tone right away in the first quarter scoring the Wildcats' first two buckets, and the last two of the frame as well as North raced out to an 18-9 lead after eight minutes.
“I feel like I am one of the leaders of the team,” Lowery said. “I know if I come out hot and ready and locked in my teammates will be, too.”
A key moment for Lowery and the Wildcats came in the third quarter. The Lancers had trimmed the lead to 40-32 late in the quarter thanks to eight big points from sophomore Kavon Phillips, who finished with 11 for the game.
Following a turnover, Lowery and his teammates calmly worked the ball around the perimeter. Off a screen, sophomore TreVon Coney fed Lowery who calmly stepped back and drained a 3-pointer to take the margin back into double figures.
“It’s just in the moment there where I had the confidence to shoot it, so I did,” Lowery said.
North Scott, led by Kyler Gerardy's 13 points, still wouldn’t go away. The Lancers pulled to within five on more than one occasion in the fourth quarter. The last time on a long 3-pointer by senior Oliver Hughes (5 points). But each time they got close, North had an answer.
“In that first half, we missed a lot of bunnies, a lot of wide-open looks and missed a lot of free throws,” North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. “I thought our kids showed a lot of grit – a lot of toughness tonight which I hope we can build on. But giving up a lot of offensive rebounds and a number of second-chance points really hurt us.”
To go with Lowery's 23-point effort, Wildcat senior Cade Guinn added a 14-point, 8-rebound performance. Guinn scored 7 of his 14 points in the third quarter during a run that took the margin to its biggest level of 14 points.
“When it comes to opening things up for our guards outside, we have to feed our big men,” Davis said. “Cade did a good job of staying aggressive tonight.”