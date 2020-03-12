LTC divvies up postseason honors

During the recent prep boys basketball season, Princeville scored its first Lincoln Trail Conference tournament championship and Annawan finished as the regular season title holders.
Those two squads, along with fellow LTC contenders Ridgewood, United and Wethersfield, divvied up the spoils fairly equally when Lincoln Trail Conference officials announced its all-conference squad.
Both the Braves (23-9) and the Princes (27-5) had four players among the LTC's first, second and honorable mention teams, with each sporting one first-team pick. For Annawan, senior guard Julian Samuels earned first-team kudos; Princeville junior guard Cole Daily got the nod for his club.
The Braves had a pair of second-team honorees in senior Ryan Goodman and junior Reece Gripp, while another Annawan senior, Isaac Shaw, earned honorable mention.
Ridgewood (21-12), which tied Wethersfield for second place in the LTC at 7-2, was the only conference member to have two of its players on the first team, with the Spartans' junior guard duo of Ganon Greenman and Mitchell Brooks both getting the nod. Sophomore teammate Lucas Kessinger was an honorable-mention pick.
The Wethersfield Flying Geese (21-10) joined Annawan and Princeville with four all-conference selections. Junior guard Coltin Quagliano was voted to the first team and junior Brady Kelley was a second-team honoree. Senior Tevin Baker and junior Kale Nelson both earned honorable mention honors.
United (20-12) placed junior guard/forward Declan Flynn on the first team, with his younger brother Cormaic Flynn, a sophomore, earning honorable mention status. Senior Evan Wynne was a second-team pick.
Despite struggling to a 5-27 finish, Mercer County had one first-team honoree in senior guard Trey Essig, and classmate Cade Sharp was an honorable-mention pick.
All-Lincoln Trail Conference team
First team: Julian Samuels, Sr., Annawan; Coltin Quagliano, Jr., Wethersfield; Ganon Greenman, Jr., Ridgewood; Cole Daily, Jr., Princeville; Declan Flynn, Jr., United; Lorin Peterson, Sr., ROWVA-Williamsfield; Kane Newton, Sr., Stark County; Trey Essig, Sr., Mercer County; Mitchell Brooks, Jr., Ridgewood; Landen Beelman, Sr., West Central.
Second team: Ryan Murphy, Jr., Stark County; Brady Kelley, Jr., Wethersfield; Brayden Collins, Sr., Galva; Reece Gripp, Jr., Annawan; Ryan Goodman, Sr., Annawan; Nathan Bigger, Sr., West Central; Evan Wynne, Sr., United; Carter Johnson, Sr., Princeville; Cody Thole, Sr., Princeville; Joey Smith, Jr., Princeville.
Honorable mention: Tevin Baker, Sr., Wethersfield; Lucas Kessinger, So., Ridgewood; Isaac Shaw, Sr., Annawan; Cormaic Flynn, So., United; Cade Sharp, Sr., Mercer County; Kale Nelson, Jr., Wethersfield.