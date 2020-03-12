LTC divvies up postseason honors

During the recent prep boys basketball season, Princeville scored its first Lincoln Trail Conference tournament championship and Annawan finished as the regular season title holders.

Those two squads, along with fellow LTC contenders Ridgewood, United and Wethersfield, divvied up the spoils fairly equally when Lincoln Trail Conference officials announced its all-conference squad.

Both the Braves (23-9) and the Princes (27-5) had four players among the LTC's first, second and honorable mention teams, with each sporting one first-team pick. For Annawan, senior guard Julian Samuels earned first-team kudos; Princeville junior guard Cole Daily got the nod for his club.

The Braves had a pair of second-team honorees in senior Ryan Goodman and junior Reece Gripp, while another Annawan senior, Isaac Shaw, earned honorable mention.

Ridgewood (21-12), which tied Wethersfield for second place in the LTC at 7-2, was the only conference member to have two of its players on the first team, with the Spartans' junior guard duo of Ganon Greenman and Mitchell Brooks both getting the nod. Sophomore teammate Lucas Kessinger was an honorable-mention pick.

