MAC boys basketball capsules

Assumption
Coach: Joe Ewen (1st season)
Last season: 19-7, 13-5 (2nd MAC)
Impact players: Noah Mack, 6-0, sr. (11.4 ppg., 2.7 rpg., 3.3 apg.); J.J. Stratman, 6-3, sr. (8.7 ppg., 4.6 rpg., 39.5% 3s); Jay Costello, 5-9, sr. (4.0 ppg., 1.4 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Rico Byrd, 6-1, jr.; Ivan Prug, 6-9, sr.; Luke Klostermann, 6-3, jr.
Outlook: Ewen takes over for Matt Fitzpatrick, who stepped down after six seasons last spring. The Knights return three players who started at least 10 games from a state semifinal squad in Mack, Stratman and Costello. Ewen believes by mid-January Assumption can be among the better teams in the state once Costello returns from a hamstring injury and Prug becomes eligible Jan. 14. While offense figures to be a strength, Ewen said lack of depth is a concern.
Bettendorf
Coach: Curtis Clark (10th season)
Last season: 4-11, 3-10 (9th)
Impact players: Caden Wilkins, 6-6, so. (5.4 ppg., 4.2 rpg.); Landon Butler, 5-11, sr. (4.4 ppg., 2.5 rpg.); Cameron Figgs, 6-0, jr. (3.3 ppg., 1.4 rpg., 1.4 apg.)
Fresh faces: Jaden Tyler, 6-1, jr.; Spencer Del Vecchio, 6-2, jr.; Jackson Gross, 6-1, sr.
Outlook: COVID-19 and remote learning prevented Bettendorf from playing a game until January last season, but Clark feels his program made strides over the offseason and can make a leap forward. Wilkins, who started five games as a freshman and already has garnered some Division I interest, will be a critical piece. Figgs and Butler have starting experience as well. While his team is athletic, Clark points to rebounding and rim protection as chief concerns.
Central DeWitt
Coach: Marty Marshall (1st season)
Last season: 12-11, 8-7 (5th)
Impact players: Shawn Gilbert, 6-6, sr. (13.6 ppg., 6.7 rpg., 59.6% FGs); Matthew Watters, 6-2, jr. (5.9 ppg., 3.7 rpg.); Gibson McEwen, 6-0, sr. (7.8 ppg., 3.3 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Paul Kuehn, 6-0, jr.; Javares Edwards, 5-11, jr.
Outlook: Marshall was hired this past summer after Grady Gallagher left for the same position at Western Dubuque. He has a good nucleus with Gilbert, Watters and McEwen combining for 42 starts last year. Marshall wants his team to play inside-out, which in turn he hopes creates more shot opportunities for his guards. Defense has been a focal point in preseason. "They played good defense last year and we will build on that to make our defense even better," Marshall said.
Clinton
Coach: Andy Eberhart (1st season)
Last season: 1-19, 1-15 (10th)
Impact players: Jai Jensen, 6-3, sr. (11.3 ppg., 5.4 rpg.); Isiah Struve, 5-7, sr. (9.3 ppg., 2.3 apg.); Lucas Weiner, 6-8, jr. (7.1 ppg., 5.2 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Colin Hammel, 5-8, sr.; Kinnick Belitz, 6-0, so.; Ethan Buer, 6-5, sr.
Outlook: Eberhart, the school's activities director, takes over for Troy Ersland as the head basketball coach. He'll try to resurrect a program coming off five straight losing seasons. Clinton returns three of its top five scorers, but the River Kings must improve on the defensive end (last in MAC in scoring defense) and limit turnovers (almost 18 a game last year) to climb in the standings. Eberhart said the primary focus in preseason has been on basic fundamentals and defense.
Davenport Central
Coach: Ryan Hill (1st season)
Last season: 5-11, 5-10 (8th)
Impact players: Tracy Hayslett, 5-9, jr. (9.6 ppg., 2.4 apg.); Kaden Johnson, 6-1, sr. (6.9 ppg., 3.1 rpg.); Donovan Wakefield, 6-4, sr. (7.9 ppg., 5.3 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Charles Jones, 5-11, jr.; Braxton Henderson, 6-0, sr.; Anthony Gott, 6-7, so.
Outlook: After serving as Craig Wurdinger's assistant for 10 seasons, Hill is the Blue Devils' head man. Central returns three starters in Hayslett, Johnson and Wakefield. "The team is hungry and ready to compete with guys gaining varsity experience last year and wanting to prove themselves," Hill said. Like Central teams in the past, this squad is athletic and possesses good length. Hill said it is paramount for his team not to be too dependent on the 3-point shot.
Davenport North
Coach: Marquez Davis (1st season)
Last season: 13-6, 11-5 (3rd)
Impact players: Mike Lowery, 6-1, sr. (7.9 ppg., 1.7 rpg., 50.5% FGs); Cade Guinn, 6-5, sr. (1.9 ppg., 2.4 rpg., 63% FGs); Kyle Lamonte, 6-1, so. (6.2 ppg., 1.0 rpg.)
Fresh faces: George Rucker, 6-3, sr.; Tre'Von Coney, 6-1, so.
Outlook: Marc Polite left after two successful seasons to become the head coach at Rock Island. Davis, an assistant under Polite and a 2007 North graduate, steps in as the new leader of the program. The Wildcats had the league's highest-scoring offense last year, but they graduated three of their top four scorers including first team all-MAC performer Jayden Houston. Guinn shined in the opener at Burlington with a career-high 19 points.
Davenport West
Coach: David Robinson (4th season)
Last season: 7-8, 7-7 (6th)
Impact players: Jermaine Gardner, 5-10, so. (10.8 ppg., 3.3 rpg., 2.9 apg.); NaZion Caruthers, 6-0, sr. (6.7 ppg., 4.8 rpg.); Phearless Caruthers, 6-1, sr. (3.1 ppg., 2.9 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Cailen Shadrick, 6-2, fr.; Mario Clark, 6-3, sr.; Jermilyn Gardner, 5-8, so.
Outlook: The Falcons were almost perfect on their home court last season but won only one game away from home. West has three starters back but nobody else that saw significant playing time. Robinson points to speed and toughness as strengths, but the Falcons don't have a rim protector like they've had the past several seasons with Aldane Barrett. Shadrick had a double-double against Iowa City West in the season opener (10 points, 10 rebounds).
Muscatine
Coach: Luke Turelli (1st season)
Last season: 10-11, 7-8 (7th)
Impact players: Dante Lee, 6-1, sr. (7.5 ppg., 3.3 rpg.); Braden Hufford, 6-3, sr. (8.0 ppg., 2.2 rpg., 2.3 apg.)
Fresh faces: Sam Emmert, 6-3, jr.; Caleb Benskin, 6-2, jr.; Luke Wieskamp, 6-5, fr.
Outlook: Turelli, promoted from sophomore to varsity coach following John Windham's resignation last spring, said it will be critical for his team to push pace given the Muskies don't have a bunch of size in the interior. Hufford made 35 3s a year ago and the Muskies have two other strong outside shooting threats in senior Jaime Martinez and Wieskamp, younger brother of former Muscatine and Iowa standout Joe Wieskamp.
North Scott
Coach: Shamus Budde (17th season)
Last season: 12-8, 9-7 (4th)
Impact players: Oliver Hughes, 5-11, sr. (11.7 ppg., 3.7 rpg., 41.5% 3s); Drew Kilburg, 5-10, jr. (7.0 ppg., 3.1 rpg., 3.7 apg.); Cole Kilburg, 5-10, jr. (6.2 ppg., 2.3 rpg., 2.2 apg.)
Fresh faces: Caden Dewey, 6-10, jr.; Kavon Phillips, 6-3, so.; Kyler Gerardy, 6-0, so.
Outlook: Hughes and Drew Kilburg were fixtures in North Scott's lineup a year ago and Cole Kilburg played a lot as a freshman but suffered a torn ACL that limited his sophomore season. Dewey, a move-in from Colorado, is the tallest player Budde has had in his program. Phillips had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench in the opener. "Although we have kids with a great deal of basketball experience, they do not have experience playing together," Budde said.
Pleasant Valley
Coach: Steve Hillman (14th season)
Last season: 19-4, 13-3 (1st)
Impact players: Ryan Dolphin, 5-8, sr. (11 ppg., 3 apg., 35% 3s); Joel Lawlor, 6-1, sr. (4.7 ppg., 1.7 rpg.); Bryce Rubel, 5-10, sr. (2.7 ppg., 52% 3s)
Fresh faces: Connor Borbeck, 6-2, jr.; Elijah Wallace, 6-6, sr.; David Gorsline, 6-0, so.
Outlook: The Spartans graduated four starters from their MAC title and state tournament squad, but they return three players who saw minutes and several players who were part of an undefeated sophomore team. PV is fairly undersized, but Hillman is excited about his team's skill, shooting ability and unselfishness. Dolphin, entering his third season as a starter, has made 70 3s the past two years. He had 21 points in the season opener at Iowa City Liberty.
— Compiled by Matt Coss