MAC boys basketball capsules

Outlook : The Sabers join the MAC this year after graduating four starters from a talented senior class which led them to a Class 3A substate final. "We are smaller (than last year) so we need to shoot the ball better and emphasize rebounding to be successful," Gallagher said. Bloom is the only starter back, but Central DeWitt has four other players returning who appeared in at least 15 games last season.

Clinton

Outlook: The River Kings have won three games each of the past two years, but Ersland believes this group can make a leap. It has speed in the backcourt, capable outside shooting threats and players now in their third year of his system. "Some of our guys have put in a lot of work since last spring on their own and it is showing in positive ways on the court so far," Ersland said.