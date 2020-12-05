MAC boys basketball capsules

Bettendorf
Coach: Curtis Clark (9th season)
Last season: 8-14, 8-8 MAC (6th place)
Impact player: Carter Furness, 5-11, sr. (7.4 ppg., 2.8 rpg., 40% 3s)
Fresh face: Maurice Wynn, 6-1, sr.
Outlook: Bettendorf graduated four players who started at least nine games a season ago, including leading scorer and rebounder Lucas Hayes. Furness, one of the league's top 3-point threats, is the one full-time starter back. With the school doing 100% remote learning, Bettendorf has not practiced for the past couple of weeks and won't finalize its roster for at least another week. "We will be fairly deep with some athleticism," Clark said.
Central DeWitt
Coach: Grady Gallagher (3rd season)
Last season: 18-6, 13-5 in Wamac
Impact players: Henry Bloom, 6-1, sr. (8.7 ppg., 3.8 apg., 2.5 rpg.); Kaiden Muhl, 5-10, sr. (2.6 ppg., 2 rpg.); John McConohy, 6-2, sr. (2.1 ppg., 2.1 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Gibson McEwen, 6-0, jr.; Jabrell Sandifer, 6-2, sr.
Outlook: The Sabers join the MAC this year after graduating four starters from a talented senior class which led them to a Class 3A substate final. "We are smaller (than last year) so we need to shoot the ball better and emphasize rebounding to be successful," Gallagher said. Bloom is the only starter back, but Central DeWitt has four other players returning who appeared in at least 15 games last season.
Clinton
Coach: Troy Ersland (3rd season)
Last season: 3-19, 3-13 (T8th)
Impact players: Treveon Bailey, 6-3, sr. (6.7 ppg., 3.7 rpg., 1.3 apg., 1.2 spg.); Taylon Hayes, 5-10, sr. (6.5 ppg., 2 apg.); Jai Jensen, 6-1, jr. (2.5 ppg., 1.3 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Isaiah Struve, PG, jr.; Ethan Buer, post, jr.; Lucas Weiner, wing, so.
Outlook: The River Kings have won three games each of the past two years, but Ersland believes this group can make a leap. It has speed in the backcourt, capable outside shooting threats and players now in their third year of his system. "Some of our guys have put in a lot of work since last spring on their own and it is showing in positive ways on the court so far," Ersland said.
Davenport Assumption
Coach: Matt Fitzpatrick (6th season)
Last season: 19-5, 12-4 (3rd)
Impact players: Dayne Hodge, 5-11, sr. (10.6 ppg., 2.8 rpg., 2 apg., 46 made 3s); Noah Mack, 5-11, jr. (6.6 ppg., 2.4 rpg.); Tyler Maro, 6-7, sr. (2.3 ppg., 3.2 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Emarion Ellis, 6-5, sr.; Matt Tallman, 5-11, sr.; J.J. Stratman, 6-0, jr.
Outlook: Assumption returns only one starter from last year's substate final team, but Fitzpatrick believes this is the most talented team he's fielded in his six years. Ellis, a Texas signee and an athletic wing, transferred from Davenport Central to Assumption last spring. The Knights have shooters surrounding him with Hodge, Mack, Stratman and Finn Oppenheimer.
Davenport Central
Co-coaches: Craig Wurdinger (17th season) and Ryan Hill
Last season: 15-7, 13-3 (2nd)
Impact players: Donovan Wakefield, 6-2, jr. (2.7 ppg., 2.1 rpg.); Kaden Johnson, 6-0, jr. (1.3 ppg., 0.6 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Josh Howlett, 5-10, sr.; Dane Howard, 5-9, sr.
Outlook: Nobody has more holes to fill in the MAC than Central, which has no starters returning. The Blue Devils bring back only 7% of their scoring and 10% of their rebounding. "The team will be learning on the fly due to a lot of reasons this year," said Hill, who has been elevated to co-head coach with Wurdinger. "Overall, the team is very hard working and eager to learn." Howard is back after missing last year with a knee injury.
Davenport North
Coach: Marc Polite (2nd season)
Last season: 16-9, 10-6 (4th)
Impact players: Jayden Houston, 6-2, sr. (17.5 ppg., 5.5 rpg.); Quincy Wiseman, 6-2, sr. (14 ppg., 4 rpg., 3 apg.); Mehki Jacobs, 5-10, sr. (7.8 ppg., 2.2 rpg., 2 apg.); Cade Guinn, 6-5, jr. (3.1 ppg., 3.4 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Michael Lowery, 6-0, jr.; Nolan Mosier, 6-4, so.
Outlook: Coming off a state tournament trip and with four starters back, North is the only program in the MAC to return two first team all-league selections in Houston, who recently signed with Division II Minot State, and Wiseman. Polite said developing depth beyond that starting unit is paramount. "A huge determining factor (in our success) is how well our younger players adjust to varsity basketball," he said.
Davenport West
Coach: David Robinson (3rd season)
Last season: 3-19, 1-15 (10th)
Impact players: Aldane Barrett, 6-7, sr. (9.7 ppg., 7.3 rpg., 3 bpg.); John Michael Thornton, 6-4, sr. (4.5 ppg., 3.1 rpg.); Jermaine Gardner, 5-10, jr. (8 ppg., 4.8 apg.)
Fresh faces: None provided
Outlook: Like many teams in the MAC, the pandemic has limited Robinson from having much interaction with his team for the past eight months. With Davenport doing 100% remote learning, the team has hardly practiced in the preseason. Barrett, injured midway through last season, returns and gives the Falcons a rim protector. West has five other players returning who saw extended minutes last year.
Muscatine
Coach: John Windham (3rd season)
Last season: 4-18, 3-13 (T8th)
Impact players: Noah Yahn, 6-2, sr. (12.5 ppg., 3.8 rpg., 2.0 apg.); Josh Dieckman, 6-8, sr. (11.8 ppg., 6.3 rpg., 23 blocks); Reed Ulses, 6-4, sr. (4.0 ppg., 3.2 rpg.); Waker Cler, 6-4, sr. (4.2 ppg., 2.7 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Dante Lee, 6-1, jr.; Nick Scholz, 6-5, sr.
Outlook: Muscatine has good size and returns seven players who saw varsity minutes, including five individuals who started at least seven games. Yahn and Dieckman are entering their third season as starters. Shooting has to improve as the Muskies were last in 3-point shooting (26.7%) and near the bottom in foul shooting (58.1%) in the conference last year. Lee was the sophomore team's top scorer a year ago.
North Scott
Coach: Shamus Budde (16th season)
Last season: 22-2, 16-0 (1st)
Impact players: Landon Eiland, 6-5, sr. (8.1 ppg., 2.5 rpg., 1 apg.); Carter Markham, 6-0, sr. (2.5 ppg., 2.1 rpg., 1.5 apg.)
Fresh faces: Cole Kilburg, 5-8, so.; Drew Kilburg, 5-8, so.; Oliver Hughes, 5-11, jr.
Outlook: With 49 victories in its last 52 conference games, Budde's program has won or shared the league title the past three years. The Lancers graduated a pair of first team all-MAC performers from last year's state quarterfinal team in Ty Anderson and Sam Kilburg. Look for Eiland, a Truman State signee, to take on an expanded role offensively. Cole Kilburg saw action in all 24 games as a freshman.
Pleasant Valley
Coach: Steve Hillman (13th season)
Last season: 13-11, 6-10 (7th)
Impact players: Jacob Townsend, 6-4, sr. (12 ppg., 5 rpg., 2.4 apg.); Ryan Dolphin, 5-8, jr. (7.5 ppg., 2.5 apg., 2.4 rpg., 38% 3s); CJ Ragins, 6-4, sr. (4.9 ppg., 4.4 rpg., 53% FGs)
Fresh faces: Joel Lawlor, 6-0, jr.; Joey Borbeck, 6-2, sr.
Outlook: The Spartans won seven of their last 10 games and reached the Class 4A substate final last year. They return four starters and more than 75% of their scoring from that squad, including Townsend who earned second team all-conference honors. "We feel confident we will be a much improved team on the offensive end," Hillman said. A key for PV will be developing a couple players off its bench.
— Compiled by Matt Coss
