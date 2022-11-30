MAC boys basketball capsules

Assumption

Coach: Joe Ewen (2nd season)

Last season: 20-6, 14-4 (T2nd MAC)

Impact players: Rico Byrd, 6-3, sr. (7.7 ppg., 2.0 rpg., 46% FGs); Luke Klostermann, 6-4, sr. (6 ppg., 4.3 rpg., 73% FTs)

Fresh faces: Damyen Jackson, 6-0, so.; Joey Funderburk, 6-5, so.; Joe Tallman, 6-8, jr.

Overview: Coming off back-to-back state semifinal appearances, Assumption graduated four starters from a season ago, including its top three scorers in Noah Mack, Ivan Prug and J.J. Stratman. Byrd and Klostermann will be asked to bring along several sophomores who are expected to play significant minutes. The Knights have good size with four players at least 6-4. "We will have some impact sophomores playing for us that we need to get up to speed quickly," Ewen said. "The hope is to be a tough team by March."

Bettendorf

Coach: Curtis Clark (11th season)

Last season: 9-13, 8-10 (T6th)

Impact players: Caden Wilkins, 6-7, jr. (16.1 ppg., 5.8 rpg., 2.2 apg.); Asher Wade, 6-8, jr. (5.5 ppg., 3.4 rpg., 71% FGs); Jaden Tyler, 6-1, sr. (6.8 ppg., 1.5 rpg., 32% 3s); Spencer Del Vecchio, 6-2, sr. (2 ppg., 1 rpg.)

Fresh faces: Taydem Arguello, 6-2, sr.; Jake Schrader, 6-6, sr.

Overview: After going 21-2 and winning a share of the MAC in 2018-19, the last three seasons have been rocky for Bettendorf — 8-14, 4-11 and 9-13. However, the Bulldogs believe they have the pieces to turn that around. Clark said his team has good offensive balance with size, shooters and a go-to player in Wilkins, who has two Division I offers. Defense has been a major focal point in preseason workouts. "We have a lot of guys who have put in the time, so our expectations are high and back to what we are used to," Clark said.

Central DeWitt

Coach: Marty Marshall (2nd season)

Last season: 20-7, 12-5 (4th), 3A state runner-up

Impact players: Matthew Watters, 6-2, sr. (8.5 ppg., 3.8 rpg., 3.0 apg.); Ryan Watters, 6-6, so. (3.9 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 76.7% FGs); Paul Kuehn, 6-1, sr. (5.5 ppg., 2.6 rpg.); Gus Pickup, 6-0, jr. (2.9 ppg., 3.6 apg.)

Fresh faces: Mitchell Maher, 6-5, jr.; Landon Schroeder, 6-6, jr.; Drew McAvan, 6-0, jr.

Overview: Class 3A player of the year Shawn Gilbert and all-conference wing Gibson McEwen have graduated, but the Sabers believe they can remain in the upper half of the league. Ryan Watters flourished at last year's state tournament while Matthew Watters, Kuehn and Pickup were regular starters. Who will emerge as the team's primary scorers? The biggest challenge for the Sabers is getting healthy. Matthew Watters and Schroeder will be sidelined early on recovering from injuries sustained during football season.

Clinton

Coach: Marty Daniels (1st season)

Last season: 3-20, 2-16 (9th)

Impact players: Lucas Weiner, 6-8, sr. (11.9 ppg., 6.8 rpg., 47% FGs); Kinnick Belitz, 6-0, jr. (1.9 ppg., 2.5 rpg.); Aiden Thomas, 6-1, sr. (2 ppg., 1.5 rpg.)

Fresh faces: None provided

Overview: The River Kings have their third head coach in three years in Daniels, whose coaching experience is primarily in travel ball. Daniels said earlier this month the day-to-day responsibilities with the position have been eye-opening. Weiner is the only player back for Clinton who scored more than 40 points all of last season. "If we can keep the turnovers down, I think we have enough athletes that we can be competitive every night," Daniels said. "It is about playing hard and knocking a few shots down."

Davenport Central

Coach: Ryan Hill (2nd season)

Last season: 4-18, 4-14 (8th)

Impact players: Tracy Hayslett, 5-10, sr. (8.4 ppg., 3.5 rpg., 48% FGs); Tsuirad Moore, 6-0, jr. (6.1 ppg., 2.3 rpg., 1.9 spg.); Charles Jones, 6-2, sr. (6 ppg., 2.5 rpg., 1.2 apg.); Anthony Gott, 6-8, jr. (2.8 ppg., 3.3 rpg.)

Fresh faces: Jamarion Readus, 6-3, jr.; Brady Hanssen, 6-0, sr.

Overview: After going 31-14 in 2018-19 and 2019-20, Central is 9-29 the past two seasons. The Blue Devils bring back four players who started at least a half-dozen games last season. Hill is excited about his team's athleticism and length along with its play-making ability. Readus is an electric guard with strong handles. Central was the worst 3-point shooting team in the MAC a year ago at 24%. Hill points to mental and physical toughness as key components to the season. "How will we respond to adversity?" he said.

Davenport North

Coach: Marquez Davis (2nd season)

Last season: 15-7, 14-4 (T2nd)

Impact players: Nolan Mosier, 6-4, sr. (7.3 ppg., 4.6 rpg., 36.4% 3s); TreVon Coney, 6-1, jr. (5.9 ppg., 1 rpg.)

Fresh faces: Chris Moss, 6-5, jr.; Amare Wright, 5-11, jr.; Denison Franklin, 6-5, sr.

Overview: The Wildcats lost their top three scorers from a season ago as Mike Lowery and Cade Guinn graduated and KJ Lamonte transferred to Rock Island. Still, Davis thinks North can be in the mix for the league title once his team is full strength after Christmas. Wright, expected to be the team's point guard, is out with injury until January. Coney tossed in a career-high 30 points and Mosier had 15 in the season opener against Burlington. Davis believes Moss could have an all-conference impact for North as well.

Davenport West

Coach: David Robinson (5th season)

Last season: 11-13, 8-9 (5th)

Impact players: Jermilyn Gardner, 5-9, jr. (8.9 ppg., 2.1 rpg., 1.8 apg.); Landon Winston, 6-6, sr. (5.3 ppg., 3.3 rpg., 1.2 spg.); Cailen Shadrick, 6-3, so. (3.4 ppg., 2.3 rpg., 62% FGs); Cleo Grandberry, 6-0, jr. (3.5 ppg., 44% 3s)

Fresh faces: Tayshaun Scott, 6-0, sr.; Javonte Payne, 6-1, sr.; Davante Bradford, 6-2, jr.

Overview: West graduated five players who started at least 19 games last season, but the coaches around the MAC believe the Falcons will be in the hunt for a top-three league finish. Gardner, Winston, Shadrick and Grandberry were key pieces off the bench on last year's squad (21 points, 9 rebounds amongst them). Robinson said he doesn't have a true big man, but it is a very athletic group that can shoot, defend and will look to push the pace. West also figures to be one of the deeper teams in the league.

Muscatine

Coach: Luke Turelli (2nd season)

Last season: 1-21, 1-17 (10th)

Impact players: Luke Wieskamp, F, so. (9.7 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 1.3 bpg.); Sam Emmert, G, sr. (8.4 ppg., 3.2 rpg., 1.3 apg.); Diamond Krayee, F, sr. (3.1 ppg., 3.7 rpg.)

Fresh faces: Darnell Thompson, G, jr.; Kayvion Hodges, F, so.; Ralph Hoeper, G, so.

Overview: Muscatine brings back three players who started at least 13 games in Wieskamp, Emmert and Krayee, but there is little varsity experience beyond that. Turelli has two other sophomores up besides Wieskamp, who was second in the MAC last year with 29 blocked shots. The Muskies were near the bottom of the league in every offensive category last year, including a MAC-low 45.8 ppg. "It could turn into a very exciting team as the season progresses and some young players build themselves in their roles," Turelli said.

North Scott

Coach: Dave McLaughlin (1st season)

Last season: 10-12, 8-10 (T6th)

Impact players: Kyler Gerardy, 6-1, jr. (8 ppg., 2.7 rpg.); Kavon Phillips, 6-7, jr. (7.5 ppg., 4.4 rpg., 0.8 bpg.); Tyler Watkins, 5-10, sr. (5.3 ppg., 2 rpg.); Cole Kilburg, 5-10, sr. (8.6 ppg., 2.9 rpg.); Drew Kilburg, 5-10, sr. (8.5 ppg., 2.6 apg.)

Fresh faces: Colin Albrecht, 5-11, jr.; Brennan Reid, 6-5, jr.

Overview: The biggest change for North Scott will be on the sideline this season. Shamus Budde resigned last March after 259 wins in 16 seasons. McLaughlin, an assistant to Budde for a decade, takes over. The Lancers return three starters and two others who played prominent minutes. McLaughlin said he has a team with a high basketball IQ and several players who can create plays off the dribble. "We need to become more consistent on the defensive end, find a way to rebound and finish plays," McLaughlin said.

Pleasant Valley

Coach: Steve Hillman (15th season)

Last season: 22-1, 18-0 (1st)

Impact players: Connor Borbeck, 6-3, sr. (13.5 ppg., 3.6 rpg., 2.7 apg., 37% 3s); David Gorsline, 6-2, jr. (6.2 ppg., 7 rpg., 1.7 apg.); Coy Kipper, 5-10, jr. (2.7 ppg., 1.9 apg.)

Fresh faces: Max Muszalski, 6-5, jr.; Caden Rubel, 5-11, jr.; Elijah Wallace, 6-5, jr.

Overview: The Spartans ran through the regular season unscathed last year before it abruptly ended with a substate final loss to Burlington. PV returns two all-conference players in Borbeck (who led the MAC in 3-point makes with 61) and Gorsline (MAC leader in offensive rebounds), but must replace its other three starters, including all-state guard Ryan Dolphin. Eleven of the 16 players on the roster are sophomores and juniors. "We may have some growing pains early, but plan on being at full throttle by the time postseason comes," Hillman said.

— Compiled by Matt Coss