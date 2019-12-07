MAC boys basketball capsules

Bettendorf
Coach: Curtis Clark (8th season)
Last season: 21-2, 17-1 MAC (tied for 1st place)
Impact players: Lucas Hayes, 6-6, sr. (6.4 ppg., 4.4 rpg., 65% FGs); Oliver Bakeris, 6-6, jr. (5.2 ppg., 3.0 rpg.); Joe Byrne, 6-0, sr. (1.7 ppg., 2.2 rpg.); Tynan Numkena, 6-2, so. (2.7 ppg., 2.5 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Harrison Bey-Buie, 5-11, sr.; Carter Furness, 5-11, jr.
Outlook: Gone is MAC player of the year D.J. Carton, who averaged more than 24 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. The Bulldogs also lost their top 3-point threats in Trevor Feller and Blake Tyler. Bettendorf will rely on the inside game of Hayes and Bakeris. Clark's team is starting the year short-handed with Byrne, Bey-Buie and Numkena sidelined with injuries.
Clinton
Coach: Troy Ersland (2nd season)
Last season: 2-19, 2-15 (9th)
Impact players: Max Holy, 5-10, sr. (5.7 ppg., 1.8 rpg., 35% 3s); Damarcus Knox, 6-2, sr. (1.7 ppg., 1.8 rpg.); Ulysses Patterson, 6-1, sr. (1.6 ppg.)
Fresh faces: Joe Simpson, 6-2, jr.; Taylon Hayes, 5-9, jr.; Treveon Bailey, 6-2, jr.
Outlook: Clinton was the worst 3-point shooting team in the MAC last year at 23.9%, so the River Kings made a concerted effort to improve in that area during the offseason. Ersland believes his team has more depth than last year, but Clinton doesn't have anybody taller than 6-foot-3 on its roster. Ersland has three juniors expected to see significant minutes.
Davenport Assumption
Coach: Matt Fitzpatrick (5th season)
Last season: 15-9, 11-7 (4th)
Impact players: Sean Peeters, 6-4, sr. (16.2 ppg., 5.5 rpg., 55% FGs); Grayson Heiser, 5-10, sr. (3.4 ppg., 3.0 apg.); Logan Ehrecke, 6-2, jr. (1.7 ppg.)
Fresh faces: Dayne Hodge, 5-10, jr.; Bill Flaherty, 6-6, sr.; Tyler Maro, 6-8, jr.
Outlook: The Knights graduated three of their top four scorers from last year's Class 3A substate final squad, but they return one of the league's most dynamic players in Peeters. They'll surround him with size inside — Flaherty and Maro — and capable shooters on the perimeter. Hodge, an Alleman transfer, is a versatile guard who can score and handle the ball.
Davenport Central
Coach: Craig Wurdinger (16th season)
Last season: 16-7, 12-6 (3rd)
Impact players: Kaiden Phillips, 6-4, sr. (10.0 ppg., 3.3 rpg.); Emarion Ellis, 6-4, jr. (8.6 ppg., 4.4 rpg.); John Miller, 5-11, jr. (10.1 ppg., 2.5 apg.); Amari Porter, 5-5, sr. (2.7 ppg., 2.6 apg.)
Fresh faces: Javari Terrell, 6-1, sr.; Dajion Greer, 5-11, sr.
Outlook: Central lost its top two scorers and leading two rebounders from last season, but returns two double-digit scorers (Phillips and Miller) along with its point guard and Ellis. Like usual, Central has good athleticism and quickness. Rebounding and depth are questions going into the season. The Blue Devils played only six players in the season opener.
Davenport North
Coach: Marc Polite (1st season)
Last season: 10-13, 8-10 (6th)
Impact players: Jamal Litt, 6-1, sr. (7.0 ppg., 1.0 spg.); Quincy Wiseman, 6-2, jr. (10.4 ppg., 5.3 rpg., 44% 3s); Jayden Houston, 6-2, jr. (10.0 ppg., 7.0 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Cade Guinn, 6-5, so.; Logan O'Brien, 6-0, jr.
Outlook: Polite, former head coach at United Township, was hired as Joe Ewen's replacement in early August. "We're just stabilizing some things as far as what we're expecting," Polite said. North has some pieces to build around, particularly the duo of Wiseman and Houston. Polite said the next step is meshing his style of play with the strengths of his roster.
Davenport West
Coach: David Robinson (2nd season)
Last season: 9-13, 7-11 (7th)
Impact players: Aldane Barrett, 6-8, jr. (6.1 ppg., 6.0 rpg., 1.4 bpg.); John Michael Thornton, 6-3, jr. (4.0 ppg., 3.5 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Elijah Hollingshed, 6-0, sr.; Logan Petersen, 5-10, sr.; Jamal Winston, 6-4, sr.; NaZion Caruthers, 6-0, so.; Jermaine Gardner, 5-10, so.
Outlook: The Falcons lost their top three scorers from last season, two to graduation and one to transfer. Robinson will lean on two sophomores — Gardner and Caruthers to run the point. Barrett, one of the tallest posts in the MAC, showed flashes last season with a 23-point, 11-rebound outing against Burlington. Robinson said defense will be strength of his team.
Muscatine
Coach: John Windham (2nd season)
Last season: 0-21, 0-16 (10th)
Impact players: Noah Yahn, 6-2, jr. (12.9 ppg., 3.2 rpg., 1.7 apg.); Josh Dieckman, 6-6, jr. (7.3 ppg., 5.4 rpg., 1.2 bpg.); Jacob Thomas, 6-4, sr. (1.7 ppg., 3.7 rpg., 0.6 bpg.)
Fresh faces: Briggs Miller, 6-0, sr.; Reed Ulses, 6-4, jr.
Outlook: Muscatine was the only winless team in Class 4A last year, but Windham expects program to make a leap after a group of 10 players poured in considerable offseason work. Yahn was MAC's top scorer among sophomores and Dieckman was second among 10th graders in rebounding last year. "You're going to see a different team than you saw last year," Windham said.
North Scott
Coach: Shamus Budde (15th season)
Last season: 23-3, 17-1 (T1st)
Impact players: Ty Anderson, 6-6, sr. (13.7 ppg., 8.2 rpg., 59% FGs); Sam Kilburg, 5-11, sr. (7.8 ppg., 3.3 rpg., 3.3 apg.); Landon Eiland, 6-4, jr. (3.5 ppg., 1.7 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Trent Allard, 6-6, sr.; Carter Markham, 5-10, jr.
Outlook: Coming off a fourth-place state finish and share of the MAC title, North Scott returns two starters in Anderson and Kilburg. Both will be counted on for heavy minutes and scoring (43 combined points in season opener). Eiland, a long and athletic wing, figures to be the team's third offensive option. Nobody else saw significant varsity minutes a year ago.
Pleasant Valley
Coach: Steve Hillman (12th season)
Last season: 15-8, 9-7 (5th)
Impact players: Jacob Townsend, 6-4, jr. (5.1 ppg., 2.9 rpg., 56.6% FGs); Carter Cline, 6-3, sr. (4.2 ppg., 2.0 rpg.); Jacob Parker, 6-3, sr. (3.7 ppg., 2.7 rpg.)
Fresh faces: CJ Ragins, 6-4, jr.; Ryan Dolphin, 5-8, so.
Outlook: The Spartans graduated a pair of three-year starters and their top scorers in Carter Duwa and Hunter Snyder. Townsend scored 16 points and Ragins had 13 in the opener. Hillman believes defense, balanced scoring and inside-outside offensive options are all strengths, which he hopes can offset an undersized team with minimal varsity experience.
