MAC boys basketball capsules

Outlook : Central lost its top two scorers and leading two rebounders from last season, but returns two double-digit scorers (Phillips and Miller) along with its point guard and Ellis. Like usual, Central has good athleticism and quickness. Rebounding and depth are questions going into the season. The Blue Devils played only six players in the season opener.

Davenport North

Outlook: Polite, former head coach at United Township, was hired as Joe Ewen's replacement in early August. "We're just stabilizing some things as far as what we're expecting," Polite said. North has some pieces to build around, particularly the duo of Wiseman and Houston. Polite said the next step is meshing his style of play with the strengths of his roster.