Bettendorf
Coach: Curtis Clark (7th season)
Last season: 10-13, 8-10 MAC (7th place)
Impact players: D.J. Carton, 6-3, sr. (23.7 ppg., 5.7 rpg.); Lucas Hayes, 6-7, jr. (5.2 ppg., 3.3 rpg.); Trevor Feller, 6-1, sr. (5.6 ppg., 1.9 rpg., 33 made 3s)
Fresh faces: Oliver Bakeris, 6-6, so.; Blake Tyler, 6-2, sr.
Outlook: The Bulldogs are among the league favorites behind Carton, an Ohio State signee. Bettendorf shot about 32 percent from beyond the arc last season, but it has capable shooters around Carton with Feller, Tyler and Tyler Wellman. It also has interior size with Hayes and Bakeris. Clark says Bettendorf will need those around Carton to feel confident expanding their roles.
Burlington
Coach: Reggie Shipp (1st year)
Last season: 0-22, 0-18 (10th)
Impact players: Michael Alexander, 5-7, so. (4.5 ppg., 3.0 rpg.); Carleton Martinez-Hale, 6-2, sr. (4.1 ppg., 5.3 rpg.); Brendon Hale, 5-6, so. (7.9 ppg., 2.3 apg.)
Fresh faces: None provided
Outlook: After three straight 0-22 seasons, Burlington snapped a 67-game losing skid Tuesday night with a 56-43 win at Keokuk. Shipp, an assistant with the program last year, takes over as head coach at age 29. Amarion Davis had 16 points for Burlington in the season opener. Alexander and Hale saw plenty of playing time as freshmen for Burlington.
Clinton
Coach: Troy Ersland (1st season)
Last season: 3-20, 2-16 (9th)
Impact players: LJ Henderson, 6-1, jr. (7.4 ppg., 2.9 rpg., 3.1 apg.); Bret Myli, 6-6, sr. (7.6 ppg., 6.9 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Freddy Williams, 5-10, sr.; Max Holy, 5-10, jr.; Damarcus Knox, 6-1, jr.
Outlook: Ersland, recently the head coach at Janesville, admits the River Kings will be a work in progress as they implement a new attitude and culture. Clinton brings back its top two scorers, but there is little varsity experience beyond that. Henderson had a dozen of Clinton's 22 points in a season-opening loss to Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Davenport Assumption
Coach: Matt Fitzpatrick (4th season)
Last season: 13-11, 10-8 (6th)
Impact players: Dylan Peeters, 6-7, sr. (10.8 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 24 blocks); Anthony Valainis, 6-5, sr. (6.3 ppg., 7.1 rpg., 26 blocks); Sean Peeters, 6-5, jr. (12.2 ppg., 7.7 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Logan Ehrecke, 6-2, so.; Tyler Maro, 6-8, so.; Adam Quested, 6-2, sr.; Grayson Heiser, 5-8, jr.
Outlook: Coming off a trip to the substate final, Fitzpatrick’s team comes into the season with a proven frontcourt in the Peeters brothers and Valainis, all at least 6-5 and combining for nearly 30 points and 20 rebounds per game last year. The key will be the development of the backcourt after the graduation of three-year starting point guard Trent Fitzpatrick.
Davenport Central
Coach: Craig Wurdinger (15th season)
Last season: 5-17, 4-14 (8th)
Impact players: Diontrel Wommack, 6-2, sr. (11.1 ppg., 6.3 rpg.); Josh English, 6-3, sr. (8.6 ppg., 4.6 rpg.); Keshawn Pegues, 6-3, sr. (11.5 ppg., 7 rpg.)
Fresh faces: JohnVontreal Miller, 5-10, so.; Emarion Ellis, 6-3, so.; Kaiden Phillips, 6-5, jr.
Outlook: The Blue Devils are coming off one of their worst seasons in recent memory, losing 11 of their last 13 games, but Wurdinger's team has soared out of the chute with wins over Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior. Central has size and athleticism in the frontcourt. The key will be the continual development of its young backcourt.
Davenport North
Coach: Joe Ewen (6th season)
Last season: 15-8, 11-7 (T4th)
Impact players: T.J. Vesey, 6-2, sr. (10.4 ppg., 3.6 rpg., 2.3 apg.); Corey Prather, 6-0, sr., (2.9 ppg., 14 made 3s)
Fresh faces: Mekki Sisk, 6-0, jr.; Jamal Litt, 6-1, jr.; Jayden Houston, 6-2, so.; Quincy Wiseman, 6-2, so.
Outlook: North graduated four starters and six players who saw significant minutes (more than 50 points per game), but the Wildcats should remain competitive with an athletic but young backcourt. Sisk was the MAC’s leading scorer at the sophomore level last season, and Houston had a strong offseason with the Quad-City Elite. Prather gives North a consistent 3-point threat.
Davenport West
Coach: David Robinson (1st season)
Last season: 15-7, 12-6 (3rd)
Impact players: Malik Westerfield, 6-1, sr. (3.2 ppg., 2.1 rpg.); Jamil Haymond, 6-1, sr. (1.9 ppg., 1.1 rpg.); Zach Trevino, 6-2, jr. (3.2 ppg.)
Fresh faces: Quenton Dempsey, 6-3, sr.; Aldane Barrett, 6-7, so.; John Michael Thornton, 6-4, so.; NaZion Carruthers, 6-0, fr.; Jermaine Gardner, 5-8, fr.
Outlook: Mark Bigler retired after 14 years leading the program, and West graduated its top four scorers. Among them were two three-year starters in post Brett Erwin and point guard Kenny Clay. Robinson plans to play an uptempo style. Westerfield and Haymond are expected to shoulder the scoring. West has three freshmen and four sophomores among the 15 players on its roster.
Muscatine
Coach: John Windham (1st season)
Last season: 16-9, 11-7 (T4th)
Impact players: Cooper Zeck, 6-3, sr. (0.6 ppg., 0.8 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Noah Yahn, 6-2, so.; Josh Dieckman, 6-6, so.
Outlook: The Muskies graduated 98 percent of their offensive production from last year's state tournament team, most notably the state's Mr. Basketball and Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp. Muscatine has a new coach in Windham, who has 30 years of experience roaming the sideline. Yahn, the top player on last year's sophomore team, will be Muscatine's primary offensive threat.
North Scott
Coach: Shamus Budde (14th season)
Last season: 20-4, 16-2 (T1st)
Impact players: Cortaviaus Seales, 5-11, sr. (9.0 ppg., 3.8 rpg.); Ty Anderson, 6-6, jr. (7.4 ppg., 4.8 rpg.); Reece Sommers, 6-3, sr. (7.5 ppg., 4.6 rpg., 27 made 3s); Sam Kilburg, 5-10, jr. (6.6 ppg., 2.3 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Trent Allard, 6-6, jr.; Landon Eiland, 6-4, so.
Outlook: The Lancers graduated leading scorer and all-stater Corvon Seales from a state tournament team, but they return the rest of their starting lineup along with Carson Rollinger who saw extensive time off the bench. Of the 16 players on North Scott’s roster, 11 are juniors, including Anderson (a Northern Iowa recruit). Anderson had 18 points, 11 rebounds in Friday's opener.
Pleasant Valley
Coach: Steve Hillman (11th season)
Last season: 19-3, 16-2 (T1st)
Impact players: Carter Duwa, 6-0, sr. (14.1 ppg., 3.0 apg., team-high 49 made 3s); Hunter Snyder, 6-3, sr. (12.1 ppg., 2.5 rpg., 40 made 3s)
Fresh faces: Carter Cline, 6-3, jr.; Jacob Parker, 6-3, jr.; Cade Collier, 6-0, sr.; Jacob Townsend, 6-3, so.
Outlook: PV graduated three starters, including third team all-stater Brian Dayman, but its backcourt returns with Duwa and Snyder (a combined 89 made 3-pointers). The Spartans won’t have the size like they’ve had in recent seasons, but Hillman believes his team can offset that with its experienced backcourt and team defense.
