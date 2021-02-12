MAC report: Muscatine girls knock off North Scott

Girls basketball

Muscatine 32, North Scott 31: Muscatine closed the third quarter on an 8-0 run to rally from a seven-point deficit and did enough on the defensive end to upset Class 4A fourth-ranked North Scott on Friday night in Muscatine.

The win moved the Muskies to 8-8 on the season and 8-7 in conference play. It was just North Scott's second loss of the year in 15 games.

Emma Zillig, who had a 3-pointer late in the third quarter to give the Muskies the lead, finished with a team-high eight points. Rylie Moss made a free throw late for the deciding point.

Davenport North 80, Davenport West 38: Kyra Taylor and Bella Sims each had 19 points after three quarters Friday night as Class 5A 13th-ranked North rolled past city rival West at West High.

It was the 10th win in 11 games for the Wildcats, who opens regional play next Saturday.

Central DeWitt 70, Clinton 43: Clinton hung tough with Class 4A fifth-ranked Central DeWitt for a half Friday night, but the Sabers outscored their Clinton County rival 39-19 in the closing two quarters at Yourd Gymnasium.