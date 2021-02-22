Mack lifts Assumption to win in regional opener

“Noah’s shot looks great and he has been stroking (his shot) really well in practice,” Knights coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. “He looks more like himself and he is able to practice every day now and get into the rhythm and we definitely need him.”

Assumption’s offense took control of the game with 4 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first quarter. A basket from Matt Tallman started a run of eight straight made field goals for the winners.

Dayne Hodge, Ellis, Maro, Mack and J.J. Stratman all made shots as the Knights eventually built a 27-6 advantage by the end of the first quarter. Assumption shot 60% from the field in the first half and led 40-18 at halftime.

Ellis had 12 of his 16 points in the first half. Maro had all eight of his points in the first 16 minutes. Maro grabbed six rebounds for the game as well. Stratman finished with seven points while Jay Costello added five points.

“We started the game really well and had really good energy,” Fitzpatrick said of his team building the 22-point lead.

While Assumption did not lose control of the game, the Trojans battled in the last two quarters. Fairfield sophomore guard JJ Lane showed what a bright future he might have, scoring 14 points in the contest on several strong drives to the hoop.