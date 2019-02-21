DeWitt's Tucker Kinney grabs the rebound between Maquoketa's Nicholas Ehlinge and Nathan Watters on Thursday during first-half action of the boys Class 3A substate semifinal basketball game at Maquoketa High School.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Macklin Shanahan acknowledged it wasn't Maquoketa's best game of the season.
But in front of a packed gym Thursday night at Maquoketa High School, the Class 3A No. 3 Cardinals found a way to get the job done, beating Central DeWitt 55-47 in a substate semifinal.
"It might have been (our worst game)," the Cardinal senior said. "This crowd, this atmosphere, they really helped us out tonight."
The Cardinals (20-2) head to the U.S. Cellular Center on Monday to take on Marion, looking to avenge one of their two losses this season, but they needed everyone to step up to get past WaMaC rival Central DeWitt (10-10).
Whether it was Nicholas Ehlinger hitting a couple of big 3s in the second quarter, key rebounds grabbed by Nathan Watters throughout the game, or a big steal and lay-in by Caiden Atienza, the Cardinals had contributions from up and down the lineup.
"This team is amazing. We love each other, we've been playing with each other since third grade, everybody has a role and we know what to do," Shanahan said. "We think that anybody can have the game of their life any night, and we're super supportive of each other."
Shanahan led the Cardinals with 14 points, but six of those came at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. AJ Becker, usually so dominant from behind the 3-point line, was 1-of-5 from behind the arc, 3-of-11 from the field and scored 12 points.
Still, Maquoketa found a way.
"This has kind of been our season," Maquoketa head coach Matt Hartman said. "We've been poised, and we've won games with our heart. Tonight, we called timeout late in the fourth quarter and said, 'Let's just keep our poise and toughness,' ... I give a ton of credit to the kids."
Maquoketa won the first two meetings by an average of 16 points but never led by more than nine Thursday night, a 26-17 lead early in the third quarter after holding a 24-17 edge at halftime.
A key point in the game came late in the third quarter. After battling back, Central DeWitt took a 32-30 lead on a 3 from Tucker Kinney and forced a missed shot on the other end. Kinney came down with the rebound but had the ball ripped out of his hands by Atienza, a sophomore, who dropped in a layup to tie the game.
The Sabers never led again.
"Just didn't want the season to be over. Give them everything you've got in the last minutes," said Atienza, who scored six points in the game. "You've just got to have the mindset that that's your ball and stop those chances."
Hartman said if Central DeWitt had gone up by two possessions at that point, the result could have been very different.
"That was a huge play, and I'm so happy for (Atienza). He's been working so hard," Hartman said. "If we go down multiple possessions and they sit on the ball or put some pressure on us, I don't know if it's the same outcome. We made some plays like that down the stretch when we had to."
Still, Central DeWitt kept the game close, forcing two more ties and cutting the lead to 44-43 with 2:43 left in the game.
Becker hit a basket to up the score to 46-43, and the Sabers missed shots on their next two possessions, allowing the Cardinals to move ahead by five, 48-43.
Central DeWitt once again came back to cut the score to 49-47 with 34.9 seconds left before Shanahan and Becker closed out the game at the free throw line.
Central DeWitt outrebounded Maquoketa 36 to 25 but turned the ball over 15 times in the game and missed eight free throws, unable to quite take advantage of the chances Maquoketa gave them.
Alex McAleer returned from an injury suffered just 45 seconds into the game to score eight points, one of three Sabers to reach that figure, while Drew Kueter led the team with 12 rebounds.
"This was a resilient group. I felt like we had a great plan going in," Central DeWitt head coach Grady Gallagher said. "At their place, the kids handled their environment. Just a few key plays, a few turnovers, a few missed free throws, that's the difference, and against good teams you can't have mistakes like that."
Maquoketa won just 15 combined games the past two years. Now, the Cardinals are a game away from their first state tournament berth since 1987.
"We're definitely looking forward to it," Shanahan said. "We split with (Marion) earlier in the season. We played them once down there, and they kind of whooped our butt. We'll have to have a great week of practice and hopefully get the 'W' when we get down there."
