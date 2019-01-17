Even during the final days of his life, Bill Fleming was captivated with Maquoketa basketball.
As the top-ranked team in Class 3A beat rival Central DeWitt last week, Fleming — with an oxygen tank near him — sat in a row of bleachers at one end of the Maquoketa gymnasium frequently waving his arms.
Fleming, who amassed 500 wins in his 33-year coaching career at Maquoketa, died Wednesday after a lengthy battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease in which scar tissue grows inside the lungs and lessens oxygen flow in the body.
“Ever since I got hired, he would either contact me weekly or sometimes daily during the season,” Maquoketa coach Matt Hartman said Thursday. “He was such a great supporter of Maquoketa basketball. He really wanted to see the kids do well.”
Doctors gave Fleming a couple months to live last May. He lasted beyond that.
A reunion was organized by Fleming’s former players and held last June in Maquoketa. More than 60 former players attended the Saturday afternoon event in the old gymnasium.
“It was one of the coolest things, seeing 50-year-old men wipe tears from their eyes,” former Maquoketa point guard Rocky Lamar said last summer. “Watching guys come up to the podium and tell stories, cry, hug and laugh, it was very special.”
Hartman planned to speak to his team at Thursday’s practice about Fleming’s passing.
“He’s been around the kids, the kids know him,” Hartman said. “A few of the kids went to his house when he was first diagnosed.”
Hartman had heard stories about Fleming, but he didn’t form a personal connection with the Hall of Fame coach until he took the Maquoketa job three years ago.
Since then, they have had frequent communication. Fleming often would send congratulatory text messages or offer insight after a game.
"He has been a great sounding board for me," Hartman said.
Fleming took a particular interest in this year’s team. The Cardinals are 14-0, just one of two unbeaten teams remaining in 3A.
“It was never overbearing," Hartman said. "He’d always say, ‘Have you ever thought of this?’ He wanted Maquoketa basketball’s tradition to carry on and live on.
“Since I’ve got here, we’ve tried to embrace that tradition. It starts with him and educating our kids.”
Fleming led the Cardinals to the state tournament six times — 1976, ’77, ’78, ’83, ’84 and ’87. The program was state runner-up in 1983. He stepped down following the 1999-2000 campaign.
Following his run at Maquoketa, Fleming served as an assistant coach under Lamar at MidAmerica Nazarene in Olathe, Kan. The Pioneers made the NAIA Final Four on four occasions and won a national championship in 2007 during Fleming’s tenure.
Fleming was remembered by coaches on social media Thursday.
“I had the pleasure to play against his squads, work his camp and become friends,” said Todd Borrison, who has coached at multiple schools in eastern Iowa and currently the girls basketball coach at Mediapolis. “I swiped so many of his basketball ideas. He was BASKETBALL in Eastern Iowa. God Bless.”
Bettendorf basketball coach Curtis Clark played for Fleming at Maquoketa.
“Outside my family, this man had the biggest impact in my life,” Clark tweeted. “I’m grateful to witness all the good he offered. (He was) a true legend leaving a lasting legacy, going to miss him greatly. Rest easy coach, love you!”
Hartman said Fleming improved basketball in eastern Iowa.
“He taught the game, stressed fundamentals,” Hartman said. “He had such a great basketball mind, and he made the area better for basketball.”