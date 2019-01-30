Try 1 month for 99¢
Maquoketa basketball logo

1. Maquoketa (14-1, LW: 1)

Playing for the first time in 10 days, Maquoketa dropped its first game of the season Saturday afternoon at Marion, 53-47. Leading scorer A.J. Becker was 3 of 16 from the field, and Macklin Shanahan battled early foul trouble. 

This week: Thursday vs. West Delaware; Friday at Clear Creek Amana

2. Prince of Peace (14-1, LW: 2)

Class 1A No. 8 Prince of Peace has won 12 straight following a 66-43 triumph over West Carroll. Kaidion Larson leads the Irish in scoring at 21.4 points per game while Nathan Moeller and Patrick Mulholland also average double figures.

This week: Friday vs. Midland; Monday at Easton Valley

3. Wethersfield (18-2, LW: 3)

Ranked third in Illinois Class 1A, Wethersfield beat United 69-52 at the Lincoln Trail Conference tournament. Coltin Quagliano led Wethersfield with 25 points, with Brady Kelly (12) and Isaac Frank (10) also in double figures.

This week: Friday vs. Annawan

4. Camanche (14-2, LW: 4)

Since back-to-back losses, Class 2A eighth-ranked Camanche has won three in a row. Cam Soenksen tallied a season-high 32 points in a win over rival Northeast last Friday. The Indians stifled Lena-Winslow on Saturday, 53-44. 

This week: Friday at Anamosa; Monday vs. North Cedar

5. Easton Valley (14-3, LW: 5)

The River Hawks had their seven-game win streak snapped Saturday against Stillman Valley. Easton Valley has four starters tallying double figures, led by sophomore Kaleb Cornilsen (19.2 ppg.). A fifth starter averages 9.9 points per game.

This week: Friday at Lisbon; Monday vs. Prince of Peace

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.