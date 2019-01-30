1. Maquoketa (14-1, LW: 1)
Playing for the first time in 10 days, Maquoketa dropped its first game of the season Saturday afternoon at Marion, 53-47. Leading scorer A.J. Becker was 3 of 16 from the field, and Macklin Shanahan battled early foul trouble.
This week: Thursday vs. West Delaware; Friday at Clear Creek Amana
2. Prince of Peace (14-1, LW: 2)
Class 1A No. 8 Prince of Peace has won 12 straight following a 66-43 triumph over West Carroll. Kaidion Larson leads the Irish in scoring at 21.4 points per game while Nathan Moeller and Patrick Mulholland also average double figures.
This week: Friday vs. Midland; Monday at Easton Valley
3. Wethersfield (18-2, LW: 3)
Ranked third in Illinois Class 1A, Wethersfield beat United 69-52 at the Lincoln Trail Conference tournament. Coltin Quagliano led Wethersfield with 25 points, with Brady Kelly (12) and Isaac Frank (10) also in double figures.
This week: Friday vs. Annawan
4. Camanche (14-2, LW: 4)
Since back-to-back losses, Class 2A eighth-ranked Camanche has won three in a row. Cam Soenksen tallied a season-high 32 points in a win over rival Northeast last Friday. The Indians stifled Lena-Winslow on Saturday, 53-44.
This week: Friday at Anamosa; Monday vs. North Cedar
5. Easton Valley (14-3, LW: 5)
The River Hawks had their seven-game win streak snapped Saturday against Stillman Valley. Easton Valley has four starters tallying double figures, led by sophomore Kaleb Cornilsen (19.2 ppg.). A fifth starter averages 9.9 points per game.
This week: Friday at Lisbon; Monday vs. Prince of Peace