1. Maquoketa (14-0, LW: 1)
One of just two undefeated teams in Iowa Class 3A, Maquoketa has won its last four games by 14 points or more. A.J. Becker is averaging 20 per game, and Macklin Shanahan leads the Cardinals in rebounding, assists, steals and blocks.
This week: Friday at Dyersville Beckman; Tuesday vs. West Delaware
2. Prince of Peace (12-1, LW: 5)
Among the 15 smallest high schools in Iowa based on enrollment, Prince of Peace has won nine straight. Included in that was a road win over Class 4A Davenport North. Kaidion Larson has been over 20 points in six straight games.
This week: Friday at Cedar Valley Christian; Tuesday vs. Lisbon
3. Wethersfield (16-2, LW: 4)
Coltin Quagliano had 24 points and Isaac Frank chipped in 19 as Wethersfield moved to 3-0 in Lincoln Trail Conference play Tuesday with an 80-49 win over Stark County. The Flying Geese are ranked fifth in Illinois Class 1A this week.
This week: Friday vs. Annawan
4. Camanche (11-2, LW: 2)
The Indians have lost back-to-back games to 3A Mount Pleasant (in Cedar Rapids) and defending 2A champion Cascade. Camanche has three players averaging double figures in Cam Soenksen, Caleb Delzell and Carson Seeser.
This week: Friday vs. Mid-Prairie; Tuesday vs. North Cedar
5. Calamus-Wheatland (12-2, LW: 3)
Coach Greg Rickels' squad had its 11-game win streak snapped by Prince of Peace last Friday but rebounded with a 75-56 win Tuesday over Lisbon. The Warriors still have road games against Easton Valley, Tipton and Prince of Peace.
This week: Friday at Easton Valley; Tuesday vs. Bellevue Marquette