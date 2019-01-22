Try 1 month for 99¢
Maquoketa basketball logo

1. Maquoketa (14-0, LW: 1)

With Friday's game against Beckman and Tuesday's contest versus West Delaware postponed, the Cardinals will go 10 days between games. Ranked No. 1 in Iowa Class 3A, coach Matt Hartman's team has held its last three opponents under 50 points.

This week: Friday at Marion; Tuesday at Central DeWitt

2. Prince of Peace (13-1, LW: 2)

Ranked eighth in Iowa Class 1A, Prince of Peace is riding an 11-game win streak. It knocked off Lisbon 61-36 on Monday to remain undefeated in Tri-Rivers East games. Gerry Murphy's team has a two-game lead in the division. 

This week: Friday at Easton Valley; Saturday at Fulton

3. Wethersfield (17-2, LW: 3)

Coltin Quagliano made five 3-pointers and finished with 33 points in last Friday's 72-33 triumph over Annawan. Isaac Frank joined Quagliano in double figures with 11 for the Geese, who are ranked fifth in Illinois Class 1A. 

This week: Thursday vs. West Central; Saturday vs. United

4. Camanche (12-2, LW: 4)

Coach Josh Davis' team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 72-43 rout over Mid-Prairie on Monday. Junior Cameron Soenksen poured in 22 points to surpass 1,000 for his career. The Indians rank fifth in Class 2A in rebounding. 

This week: Friday at Northeast; Saturday vs. Lena-Winslow

5. Easton Valley (14-2, LW: NR)

The River Hawks have won seven in a row and avenged an earlier season loss to Calamus-Wheatland. Easton Valley has four players averaging double figures, led by sophomore Kaleb Cornilsen (20.2) and senior Curtis Hartung (13.8). 

This week: Friday vs. Prince of Peace; Saturday vs. Stillman Valley

