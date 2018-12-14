MAQUOKETA — When the No. 2- and No. 3-ranked teams in the state get together for an early-season showdown of unbeatens, you don’t really expect it to be one of those games where both teams are emptying their benches in the final minutes.
But A.J. Becker and the Maquoketa Cardinals turned it into that sort of contest Friday night.
Becker fired in 26 points and the second-rated Cardinals wore down No. 3 Marion with their harassing defense to grab the early upper hand in the Wamac Conference and validate their lofting ranking with a resounding 61-44 victory.
While Becker collected a large share of the points, including 17 before halftime, everyone agreed that the Cardinals (7-0) ultimately took control of the game at the other end of the court, constantly deflecting passes and altering shots.
"Our defense has gotten so much tougher and better just in the past couple of weeks," Maquoketa coach Matt Hartman said. "The first two weeks of the season we just outscored people. But we knew once we got into league play people are going to know us and have scouted us, and we need to play great defense if we’re going to win."
No one played a bigger role in that area than 5-foot-10 senior Kane Kopp, who had the job of guarding Marion’s Will Henricksen.
The Indians star came into the game averaging 22 points per game and shooting 60 percent from 3-point range. Kopp limited him to just 12 points on 3-for-11 shooting, 0-for-4 from behind the arc.
"Coach didn’t tell me to do this but I started face-guarding him," Kopp said. "I knew if I could get him frustrated, he’d start missing shots."
Hartman couldn’t find enough superlatives to describe the work of Kopp, who matched Henricksen with 12 points of his own.
"Kane Kopp did just a phenomenal job tonight," Hartman said. "He put out an effort that was really remarkable."
Despite that, it was a close game for the entire first half with neither team being able to open much of a gap. That changed when Becker tossed in a deep 3-point shot with just three seconds remaining in the half, making it 27-21 at intermission.
"I thought that shifted the momentum a little bit and gave us a lift going into the second half," Becker said.
Marion (5-1) missed eight of its first nine shots in the second half, including four layups, and by the end of the third quarter, Maquoketa had a 40-29 cushion.
Connor Becker then took over in the fourth quarter, scoring all 11 of his points in that period as the Cardinals continued to widen their lead.
Senior Nathan Watters also gave the Cardinals a huge lift off the bench, finishing with six points and a game-high nine rebounds, including a big 3-point play near the end of the third quarter.
"He provides such energy and toughness for us on the boards without getting much credit," Hartman said.
The Cardinals, who face another major test Tuesday when they take on No. 4-ranked West Delaware, already have won more games than they did two years ago and only two fewer than last season, but they have their sights set much higher.
"I think we can be pretty good," A.J. Becker said. "We just need to keep working on defense."
Hartman figures his team can be a lot more than "pretty good."
"This group is special," he said. "We may not win them all, but I wouldn’t trade them for anyone."