1. Maquoketa (4-0)
The Cardinals have opened with four double-digit victories, including a 20-point win over Davenport West. Abe Becker is averaging 21 points per game and fellow senior Macklin Shanahan is contributing 13 points and 9.3 rebounds per tilt.
This week: Friday at South Tama; Tuesday vs. Mount Vernon
2. Camanche (3-0)
Despite injuries, Camanche has wins over Wilton, Cascade and North Cedar to start the year. Caleb Delzell is averaging 12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.3 assist per game. The Indians have held all three teams under 40 points.
This week: Friday at Iowa City Regina; Tuesday vs. Northeast
3. Wethersfield (4-1)
Ranked fifth in Illinois Class 1A, Wethersfield beat Class 3A Marengo in the Eastland Shootout last Saturday. Coltin Quagliano tossed in 24 points while Isaac Frank and Bryan Ponce each had 14 points for the Flying Geese.
This week: Friday vs. Sherrard; Saturday vs. Henry
4. Central DeWitt (2-1)
Coach Grady Gallagher's team rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to clip Benton Community on Tuesday, 61-59. Junior Alex McAleer had a career-high 31 points and seven rebounds in last Friday's victory over Williamsburg.
This week: Friday at Independence; Tuesday at Solon
5. Easton Valley (3-0)
Six-foot-3 sophomore Kaleb Cornilsen is averaging more than 25 points and close to 10 rebounds per game. He went into the week shooting better than 80 percent from the field. The River Hawks play three of their next four on the road.
This week: Friday at Central City; Saturday vs. Alburnett