1. Maquoketa (6-0, LW: 1)
Ranked second in Iowa Class 3A, Maquoketa buried 12 trifectas in a 78-46 rout of South Tama last Friday. It clipped Mount Vernon 51-44 on Tuesday to set up a Wamac showdown with fellow unbeaten and third-ranked Marion.
This week: Friday vs. Marion; Tuesday at West Delaware
2. Camanche (5-0, LW: 2)
Cam Soenksen had 20 points and 10 boards while Caleb Delzell collected 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in a 71-48 win over rival Northeast on Tuesday. Camanche is holding opponents to 42.8 points per game.
This week: Friday at Durant; Tuesday at Bellevue
3. Wethersfield (7-1, LW: 3)
Isaac Frank drilled seven 3-pointers and had 31 points in last Friday's 67-51 win over Sherrard. Coltin Quagliano finished with a game-high 21 points for the Flying Geese in their 52-35 victory over Brimfield on Tuesday.
This week: Monday at Peoria Christian; Tuesday vs. Morrison
4. Central DeWitt (4-1, LW: 4)
First-year head coach Grady Gallagher's club is riding a four-game win streak. Tucker Kinney had 19 points in a 63-48 win over Independence last Friday, and the Sabers pulled out a 53-48 road victory against Solon on Tuesday.
This week: Friday vs. Mount Vernon; Tuesday at Dyersville Beckman
5. Calamus-Wheatland (6-1, LW: NR)
Since a season-opening loss to Class 2A top-ranked North Linn, Cal-Wheat has won six straight. Point guard Hunter Rickels is averaging more than 20 points per game, and the Warriors have won three games by four points or fewer.
This week: Friday at Lisbon; Tuesday at Midland