1. Maquoketa (15-2, LW: 1)
After a 14-0 start, Maquoketa has dropped two of its last three games on the road to Marion and Dyersville Beckman. The Cardinals are scheduled to play four games in the next five days, including rival Central DeWitt on Monday.
This week: Friday at Williamsburg; Saturday vs. West Delaware
2. Wethersfield (20-2, LW: 3)
Behind sophomore Coltin Quagliano, Wethersfield won its first Lincoln Trail Conference tournament title since 2016 last weekend. Quagliano averaged 25.3 points and five steals in wins over United, Annawan and Princeville.
This week: Friday vs. Galva; Saturday at Riverton Shootout
3. Camanche (17-2, LW: 4)
The state-ranked Indians have reeled off six straight wins. Cam Soenksen erupted for 31 points in last Friday's win over Anamosa, and Caleb Delzell had 13 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's 75-53 victory against North Cedar.
This week: Friday at Tipton
4. Easton Valley (17-3, LW: 5)
The River Hawks have avenged both of their Tri-Rivers East Division losses recently, beating Calamus-Wheatland (80-55) and Prince of Peace (53-47). Easton Valley is among the best 3-point shooting teams in Iowa at 41 percent.
This week: Thursday vs. Bellevue Marquette
5. Prince of Peace (15-2, LW: 2)
The Irish had their 13-game win streak snapped Monday at Easton Valley. Nathan Moeller had 16 points, six rebounds and five blocks in the game for Prince of Peace, which still has a one-game lead in Tri-Rivers East Division.
This week: Saturday vs. Calamus-Wheatland