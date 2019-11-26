Maroon boys open season, tourney with win

MOLINE — It came down to the last possession, but Moline secured a win in its first game of the season with a 47-46 victory over Champaign Central in the Galesburg Tournament.

Ryan Schimmel led the way for Moline with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from the line and also hauled in three rebounds.

Schimmel scored the first six points for the Maroons, coming out of the halftime break after Central put up eight straight points. Those six points were business as usual for the junior.

“The mindset coming out of the half was to have the same energy from the first half,” Schimmel said. “We had the momentum at that point, and I wanted to take it back from them.”

Moline coach Sean Taylor had nothing but good things to say about Schimmel.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“He’s the best shooter in the program,” Taylor said. “He might not shoot that effectively every night, but when that ball leaves his hands, every time I think it’s going to go in.”

Moline went 10-deep throughout the game and subbed out three or four players at a time. Taylor says that will be the case all year for the team.